Business idea: Laundry Subscription Service

Nic Conley

Looking for a side hustle with recurring revenue, low overhead, and almost $0 in start up costs?

Look no further.

Everyone knows that doing laundry kinda sucks… but it’s one of those chores you’ve gotta get done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exoe5_0kRFTCl000
LaundryPhoto byDan LeFebvreonUnsplash

In the US, it’s estimated over 660 million loads of laundry are done every week.

Or 35 billion loads every year.

So let’s create a service that can help people with this chore.

The idea: Create a done-for-you laundry subscription service.

Here’s how this will work:

You sell a subscription service to a customer → pick up their laundry → wash their laundry → drop off the clean folded laundry.

The great thing about this service is that you don’t need to buy any of your own machines.

If you have a washer and dryer at your house you can use it, or simply use the machines at a laundromat.

Do services like this already exist? Absolutely. But that means we can take some plays out of their playbook.

Like this drop-off wash and fold service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThYnv_0kRFTCl000
wash pricesPhoto byiwash360

Since we’ll be picking up and dropping off the laundry, we can charge a premium price.

Let’s say we charge $100/week to do 1 family’s laundry. That's $400/month of recurring revenue.

This means we’ll only need 25 customers to reach $10K/ month. Not bad, right?

And once you get a few recurring customers, you can hire contractors to do the actual service, while you focus on growing the business.

So how can we get our customers?

Like most local businesses, you can use Facebook, Craigslist, yard signs, and flyers.

Since this is a premium service, you will want to focus on more affluent areas that can afford a $400/month service.

