Business idea: Content Re-Mixer Agency

It’s 2023, and content is King.

Content gets attention and attention creates cash.

Content comes in many forms including video, pictures, audio, and writing. And each type of content works better on specific platforms.

For example, video content does best on TikTok, while writing or pictures do best on LinkedIn.

But to take advantage of every social media platform, creators need to post on each one, with the type of content that works best on the platform.

But that’s a lot of work….

The idea: Create a content-remixer agency that repurposes creator content to post on every social media platform.

An example of this would be working with a podcast creator to cut clips of their podcast for TikTok & Instagram. You can then go one step further and write out the major topics discussed in the podcast, which can then be used for Twitter, Linkedin, a newsletter, and even a blog post.

How to get started:

Get experience: Before you reach out to content creators and offer your service, it’s important to actually know how to deliver the service. You can get experience for $0 by finding video podcasts that are already on Youtube, chop them up for TikTok videos, and write example Tweets or LinkedIn posts about the main topics. You can then post the TikTok video’s on your own TikTok account, and use them as your portfolio when pitching your first client. Find your customer: Finding your first customer will likely be the most challenging part of this business. You will want to find creators that have a medium-sized following since large creators are likely to already have a team in place doing this for them. Find creators with under 100K youtube subscribers or a few 1,000 podcast downloads, and offer them your service for free (to begin with). This should get your foot in the door with your first client, and then you can use them as testimonials to pitch your next clients. Fulfillment: The quality of your service is the key to keeping your customers happy and scaling this agency. When getting started, it’s best to learn and fulfill every service yourself. Once you’ve got a few clients and can no longer do all of the fulfilling, it’s time to hire freelancers or VAs to join your team.

This service can be charged as a monthly fee, or even as a one-off productized service for specific remixing. Here’s an example of a website that offers one-off article writing for podcast episodes. They charge $350-$450 to write a blog post about your podcast episode.

Now let’s assume you take care of all content forms for a creator (video editing, writing, etc). You can expect to charge anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 / per month, depending on the services you provide, and the volume of content you’re re-mixing.

As content continues to be a major focus for creators, entrepreneurs, and companies, the demand for this service will only increase.

And that’s a wrap!

