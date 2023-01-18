Business idea: Newsletter Service For Creators

Email newsletters are a super valuable tool. In fact, you’re reading an excerpt from one right now.

But newsletters also take a lot of time to write and can be hard to publish consistently. That’s probably why 8 out of 10 people give up writing a newsletter after 1 month. (I made up that stat, but it’s probably true)

Newsletters allow creators to update their fans on a weekly basis, and provide more opportunities for revenue with things like sponsored posts.

For example, a newsletter with 50,000 subscribers can charge $2,000 for one sponsored post. This becomes a very profitable business when sending out weekly sponsored posts, and growing the subscriber count.

The idea: Create a done-for-you weekly newsletter creation service for creators. For a weekly fee, you write out a newsletter for a creator and send it out to their subscribers.

But how will you write content for the creators? This will depend on the type of creator they are. If they’re a Youtuber, you can watch their videos each week and send a written recap. If they are a podcaster, listen to their podcast each week and write a recap. You can also request a weekly call to go over what they are up to, and what they would like to be included each week.

How to get started: When starting out, it will be important to niche down. For example, you can focus on medium sized podcasts. From there, you can make a list of 20 podcasts you would like to work with, and start writing for free. Write a weekly newsletter recapping the podcast episode for that week and send it to the creator on a weekly basis. Once you get their attention, you can pitch them on your service, and the opportunity they have to generate more revenue.

Once you get your first client, you can use their name in your pitch to other creators.

Pricing will be up to you, but let’s looks at some options that would get you to $10K/month.

10 customers X $250/week = $10,000/ month

20 customers X $125/week = $10,000/month

At 10 customers, you would need to write 2 newsletters per day every weekday.

At 20 customers, you would need to write 4 newsletters per day every weekday.

Both are doable, but 10 customers at $250/week looks like the better scenario to me.

Positives about this business.

Weekly recurring revenue. No real start-up costs. Just a computer and an email. You’ll get to meet and work with awesome creators.

