Business idea: Personal Accountability Service

When you set a goal, the only way to accomplish it is by staying accountable to the actions needed to reach the goal.

Want to lose 10 lbs? Go to the gym 5 days a week & cut out junk food.

Want to get better at writing? Write one blog post every day.

Want to get better at shooting free throws? Shoot 50 free throws every day.

Notice a pattern here?

Consistent actions are the key to reaching a goal.

But let’s be real… Consistently taking the actions is tough. If it were easy we’d all have six-pack abs and shoot free throws like Michael Jordan.

The Idea: Create an accountability service that keeps people accountable to their actions needed to accomplish their goals.

I’m talking about real human interaction here. A text or call every day saying “It’s time to go to the gym”. Or a phone call saying “when are you publishing your blog post”.

Reaching out to people every day to keep them accountable to their goals.

How to get started: To start, it’s important to pick one niche, and one ideal customer. You can help people stay accountable to losing weight, becoming a better writer, or really any goal.

Once you decide on the niche you will focus on, you can create a landing page using carrd.co, and start reaching out to your ideal customers.

Twitter, Reddit, and Facebook groups will be great places to advertise your services, as well as direct message potential customers.

Your pitch can look something like this: “Hi! I see you’re also in this weight loss Facebook group, and thought weight loss may be one of your goals for this year! I run an accountability service where we help our clients accomplish their weight loss goals through daily check-ins. Would love to have you try out our service for a few weeks at no charge. Let me know if you’re interested and I can send over some more info.”

It will likely take a lot of cold outreach to land your first client, but once you’ve got one client, you can leverage their testimonial to find new clients.

Prices will vary on what clients are willing to pay in your nice, but let's use $35/week as an example.

At $35 per week or $150 per month, you will need 33 customers to get to $5K per month.

This will mean 33 texts/calls per day. But the good news is that you can easily outsource to a VA to scale this business.

Positive about this business:

$0 start-up cost. Set up a free carrd landing page and start reaching out to your prospects. ✅ Scale the business with Virtual Assistants! 📈 Fully remote business that can be run from anywhere in the world. 🌎

Let me know what you think!

