3 iPhone IOS 16 Hacks

iOS 16 has been available to the public for over a month now and comes with new tricks that are both cool and useful. iPhone Hacks can help you save time, and impress your friends. To access these hacks you will need a compatible iPhone, and the newest iOS 16 software update.

iOS 16 was released on September 12th and is available for download now. Here are the top three hacks and features that you should know about before downloading:

1. Photo background remover.

Simply press down on the subject of a photo → copy the image → paste in another location like your notes app. This is a great hack for cutting out the subject from the background. It’s like photoshop in 2 seconds.

Cut out object Photo by niconley/twitter

2. Copy text from a picture.

Simply take a picture of the text → select it in the photo → Copy & Paste. This is perfect for posting quotes without needing to type the quote manually. Post directly to iMessage, Twitter, Facebook, or any text-based application.

Copy text from picture Photo by niconley/twitter

3. Edit and un-send messages.

Simply hold down on the message you sent, and the options to action the message will pop up. You will now have the option to un-send the text or reply directly to that message. This one speaks for itself. You finally have the option to un-send that embarrassing text you regret…

Undo Send Photo by niconley/twitter

And that's a wrap! These updates are meant to make iPhones more secure and easy to use for users. If one thing is for sure, this will not be the last software update that Apple releases. As Apple continues to push the limits of physical hardware innovation, they will rely on the scalability of software advancements to push the iPhone forward. Makes sure to download the newest iOS software update to take advantage of these iPhone hacks.

