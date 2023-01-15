Business idea: Remote Home Cleaning Business

100’s of entrepreneurs are finding success with this exact business model. It’s a service that will always be in high demand, and there’s no shortage of success stories online.

This business model allows you to work remotely and operate the business from anywhere in the world with a computer and cell phone.

I interviewed Stetson a few months back and learned how he started this business from scratch and got to $7,000 / month in his first 3 months.

So what is it?

The idea: A remote home cleaning business.

Let’s walk through the basics of this business. A remote cleaning business advertises home cleaning services, makes the sale, and uses local cleaners to do the cleaning.

The key to this business is learning how to advertise, use subcontractors, and leverage technology to automate.

How to get started: There’s a lot of things that go into a business like this, but let’s walk through some of the major things to consider.

  1. Setting up your business: This will involve things like forming a business, creating a website, setting up your CRM, and getting a business phone number.
  2. Setting your prices: It’s important to be competitively priced in your market. Call other cleaning services in your area to see what their charging. The most important part is to charge enough to pay your cleaners + your margin. This will take some tinkering as you get more experience.
  3. Finding your cleaners: This is the most important step. Without cleaners, you have no way to fulfill the jobs you sell. You can find cleaners on places like job boards, Facebook groups, or even asking friends who their cleaner is. The most important part of this step is the vetting process. You need cleaners that show up on time, do good work, and make your business look good.
  4. Finding your customers: The best way to find customers, in the beginning, is by using a Google Business Profile. Once you have your business set up on google, you can run ads that target people looking for a cleaning service in your area.
  5. Rinse, Repeat, and Scale: To make this business worthwhile, you need to focus on finding new customers and keeping your recurring customers.

Once you have a base of recurring customers, hiring a VA will give you the opportunity to step back from the day-to-day operations, and focus on the bigger picture opportunities. Consider offering your services to Airbnb hosts that need quick turnarounds or even commercial properties that need cleaning services.

If you want to learn more about this business model, you can check out this OG Reddit post from a guy that documented his entire journey building a remote cleaning business. At the time of the original post, he was making roughly $4K per month. Fast forward 2 years, and he’s doing $2M per year!

You can also check out this interview I did with Stetson Stallworth, where he walks through his experience starting this business and how anyone can get started.

