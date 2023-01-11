Coinbase is Cutting 20% of its Staff

On Tuesday, Crypto exchange Coinbase announced they are laying off 950 employees, or roughly 20% of their workforce. The company estimates it will spend $149 million to $163 million in restructuring expenses from this announcement.

Coinbase faced similar reductions last year, cutting 18% of its workforce in June of 2022, and an additional 4,700 employees near the end of September 2022.

This layoff is part of the Crypto exchange's effort to cut costs and will contribute to their 25% cut in costs expected by the end of March. Along with layoffs, Coinbase will plan to shut down any expensive projects that have a low likelihood of success.

This news comes a few months after the FTX collapse, shaking up the entire crypto market. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, had this to say about the FTX situation in a recent blog post: "We also saw the fallout from unscrupulous actors in the industry, and there could still be further contagion".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1NhQ_0kAOLypO00
CryptoPhoto byKanchanaraonUnsplash

As it is hard to predict where the crypto market will be in the next year, Coinbase mentioned this cost-cutting will allow them to succeed in any market condition. Just last year, rising interest rates and fear of recession erased more than $1 trillion from the crypto market.

Brian Armstrong founded Coinbase in 2012 and successfully led the company through at least 2 crypto bear markets. Coinbase went public on the Nasdaq on April 14, 2021, briefly reaching a market cap of $100 billion. As of Tuesday Coinbase's market cap sits at $9.8 billion.

Coinbase reported that all affected workers were notified on January 10, 2023.

# coinbase# crypto# layoffs# economy# Cryptocurrency

