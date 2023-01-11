Business idea: Mobile Detailing at Tesla Charging Stations

About 6 months ago, I drove a Tesla for the first time. And it was awesome.

Insane acceleration, completely silent, and an all-white interior.

But you know what’s not great about having a Tesla?

Waiting 30 min for the battery to charge at the charging station.

It can take around 25-30 min to fully charge a Tesla battery, and Tesla owners just sit there until their car is charged. I guess this is one of the downsides of relying on a battery to power you car.

But Tesla's and electric cars aren't going anywhere, so how can we better utilize this charging time?

The idea: Create a mobile car detailing services, focusing on Tesla charging stations.

Mobile detailing is a great business/side hustle itself, but if we niche it down to Tesla charging stations, we can target an audience that competitors aren’t going after.

Another added benefit of targeting Tesla owners is the fact that they're typically wealthier than other car owners.

“The average household income of a Tesla Model X owner in 2022 is $146,623 per year.” - hedgescompany.com

They’re driving an expensive car, and this service will keep it looking nice.

How to get started: This is a straightforward business. Learn how to detail a car → buy the detailing supplies → go to a Tesla charging station and start getting customers.

The Tesla owners are there for 20-30 min anyways, which should be plenty of time for you to do a basic detailing of their car.

There are a ton of videos on youtube on how to start a mobile detailing business, so that’s a great place to start.

This business has the opportunity to start as a side hustle and grow into a full-time business relatively quickly.

This is also a great business to start doing by yourself and scale with employees.

Check out this service already doing this → electricjoy.com.

Electric Joy offers detailing packages for Model 3's starting at $99, packages for Model Y's starting at $109, and packages for Models S' starting at $119. In addition to detailing packages, they also offer packages including cabin filter replacement and ceramic coating for an additional cost.

Electric Joy is currently only operating in California, leaving plenty of opportunity for this service in other parts on the US.

