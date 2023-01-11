Business idea: Luxury Real Estate Newsletter

Have you seen a $10 million house for sale and wondered:

“Who the heck can afford to buy that?”

“And how did they make their money?”

Well, this might just be the perfect side hustle idea for you!

Luxury mansion Photo by Daniel Barnes on Unsplash

8% Of U.S. Homes Are Worth At Least $1 Million - Forbes

The idea: Create a Luxury Real Estate Newsletter covering the buyers of luxury real estate.

When a house sells for over $5 million dollars, it’s safe to say that the buyer has some serious cash and a story about how they made it.

Your job with this newsletter will be:

Track the sales of luxury real estate in the US. Find out who bought it & how they made their money.

Tracking the sales of luxury Real Estate can be as simple as setting search alerts on sites like Zillow and RedFin.

Finding the buyers and their backstory will be a bit more work, but that’s where the real value is, and what people will pay for.

How to set this up? I recommend two platforms to host this. Substack and Twitter.

Use Substack to write your content and send out the newsletter.

Use Twitter to post snippets of your content and drive subscribers to your Substack.

Zillow Gone Wild is a perfect playbook for this setup. They’ve grown their Twitter to over 450K followers, and use it to drive readers to their Substack.

How to make money from this? There are 2 ways to monetize this. Ads or Subscriptions.

If you're going to sell ads in your newsletter, it’s important to understand who your target audience will be, and what companies would pay for their attention.

Someone that wants to know who is buying expensive real estate and how they made their money is likely interested in 1) real estate 2) business and 3) how to make money. This means companies that sell business or financial products may be interested in advertising to your audience.

If you’re going to sell subscriptions, it’s as easy as turning on paid subscriptions in your Substack settings.

Things to consider. This is a media business that will require consistent publishing of new content. If you’re not committed to writing every week and extensively researching rich people, then this may not be a good side hustle for you.

But if you’re interested in how rich people make their money and how they spend it, then this side hustle may be the perfect opportunity to scratch your own itch.

And the best of all? You can spin this up in a weekend for $0.

