Business idea: Luxury Real Estate Newsletter

Nic Conley

Have you seen a $10 million house for sale and wondered:

“Who the heck can afford to buy that?”

“And how did they make their money?”

Well, this might just be the perfect side hustle idea for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u32sY_0k9wBi2S00
Luxury mansionPhoto byDaniel BarnesonUnsplash

8% Of U.S. Homes Are Worth At Least $1 Million - Forbes

The idea: Create a Luxury Real Estate Newsletter covering the buyers of luxury real estate.

When a house sells for over $5 million dollars, it’s safe to say that the buyer has some serious cash and a story about how they made it.

Your job with this newsletter will be:

  1. Track the sales of luxury real estate in the US.
  2. Find out who bought it & how they made their money.

Tracking the sales of luxury Real Estate can be as simple as setting search alerts on sites like Zillow and RedFin.

Finding the buyers and their backstory will be a bit more work, but that’s where the real value is, and what people will pay for.

How to set this up? I recommend two platforms to host this. Substack and Twitter.

Use Substack to write your content and send out the newsletter.

Use Twitter to post snippets of your content and drive subscribers to your Substack.

Zillow Gone Wild is a perfect playbook for this setup. They’ve grown their Twitter to over 450K followers, and use it to drive readers to their Substack.

How to make money from this? There are 2 ways to monetize this. Ads or Subscriptions.

If you're going to sell ads in your newsletter, it’s important to understand who your target audience will be, and what companies would pay for their attention.

Someone that wants to know who is buying expensive real estate and how they made their money is likely interested in 1) real estate 2) business and 3) how to make money. This means companies that sell business or financial products may be interested in advertising to your audience.

If you’re going to sell subscriptions, it’s as easy as turning on paid subscriptions in your Substack settings.

Things to consider. This is a media business that will require consistent publishing of new content. If you’re not committed to writing every week and extensively researching rich people, then this may not be a good side hustle for you.

But if you’re interested in how rich people make their money and how they spend it, then this side hustle may be the perfect opportunity to scratch your own itch.

And the best of all? You can spin this up in a weekend for $0.

Want more content like this? Subscribe to my Newsletter to get a new Side Hustle idea every week!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# side hustle# business# entrepreneur# newsletter# luxury homes

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about side hustle and business ideas. Occasional business news, insights and hacks. Get a new side hustle idea every week 👉 https://nicconley.substack.com/

Wilmington, NC
45 followers

More from Nic Conley

People are Making Thousands per Month with Mobile Notary Businesses

Do you wanna quit your job this year? And need a side hustle to replace a six-figure salary?. Well, you’ve come to the right place. This business idea cost’s a few $100 bucks to get started and gives you the opportunity to make $10K+/month.

Read full story
2 comments

How Mark Cuban Avoided losing $1.4 billion in the Dot-Com Crash

In 1994, Mark Cuban co-founded AudioNet.com, which later turned into Broadcast.com. The company broadcasted live events on the internet, which was revolutionary for its time. In 1998, Broadcast.com IPO’d and broke a record by trading 247% higher than its expected offering price. This historic IPO resulted in Mark Cuban's net worth soaring to over $300 million on opening day.

Read full story

Coinbase is Cutting 20% of its Staff

On Tuesday, Crypto exchange Coinbase announced they are laying off 950 employees, or roughly 20% of their workforce. The company estimates it will spend $149 million to $163 million in restructuring expenses from this announcement.

Read full story

Business idea: Mobile Detailing at Tesla Charging Stations

About 6 months ago, I drove a Tesla for the first time. And it was awesome. Insane acceleration, completely silent, and an all-white interior. But you know what’s not great about having a Tesla?

Read full story
2 comments

Business Idea: Newsletter Service For Creators

Email newsletters are a super valuable tool. In fact, you’re reading an excerpt from one right now. But newsletters also take a lot of time to write, and can be hard to write consistently. That’s probably why 8 out of 10 people give up writing a newsletter after 1 month. (I made up that stat, but it’s probably true)

Read full story

3 Side Hustles ideas for 2023

I want to give you 3 proven Side Hustles that have the potential to make you an extra $1,000/month in 2023. How do I know? Because I’ve personally done each of these. Buy something at a low price → sell it to someone at a higher price.

Read full story

Lou Pai: The Enron Exec That Made $250 million and Disappeared

There’s a good chance you’ve heard about the massive collapse of Enronin the early 2000s that lost shareholders over $74 billion and sent Enron execs to prison, but you've probably never heard of the mysterious exec that made off with $250 million and zero criminal charges.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy