3 Side Hustles ideas for 2023

Nic Conley

I want to give you 3 proven Side Hustles that have the potential to make you an extra $1,000/month in 2023.

How do I know? Because I’ve personally done each of these.

Let’s dive in 👇

1) Facebook Marketplace and eBay Flipping

This one’s simple.

Buy something at a low price → sell it to someone at a higher price.

Here’s how you can get started with $100 this week:

  1. Search Facebook or Craiglist for Garage Sales and Estate Sales in your area.
  2. When you’re at the Garage Sales, pull up eBay on your phone → search the items you find → filter for completed/sold listings to find what the item actually sells for.
  3. Buy anything that you can Sell for a good profit.

Here’s an example of a bundle of cameras I bought at an estate sale for $20 and sold on eBay for $73, leaving me with a profit of $43 (after eBay fees).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rP1ab_0k8t7uCb00
Photo byniconley/twitter

2) Etsy Arbitrage

This one takes a bit of research, but can turn into a money printer if you find the right product.

For this side hustle, you will find crafty products on Amazon or Walmart and sell them on Etsy at higher prices.

I do this with Glass vials for bracelets! I buy them for $1 on Amazon (10-pack for $10) and sell them for $4 on Etsy.

So far I’ve generated $223 in sales and made roughly $140 profit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wq20S_0k8t7uCb00
Photo byniconley/twitter

3) Social Media Theme Page Flipping

This is one of my favorites and is completely free to start. It can be done with any type of social media page, but I recommend Instagram when you’re getting started.

Here’s what to do:

  1. Pick a niche (watches, drones, cars etc)
  2. Create a clean looking instagram name (avoid .’s or _’s in the name)
  3. Follow 200+ accounts and hashtags in your niche to find viral content
  4. Repost viral content 2-3x per day, and use relevant hashtags
  5. Follow accounts that like or interact with other accounts’ content in your niche. Unfollow them if they don’t follow you back within 3 days. This should get you to 1,000+ followers.
  6. Once you get to get 5,000+ followers you can sell shoutouts on your page, or sell the account on a site like fameswap.com

If you’re willing to spend some money upfront, you can buy an account that already has traction.

I did this by messaging over 100 theme pages on Instagram, asking if they would sell their account. As you can imagine almost all of them said no, but one said yes… and that’s all that matters.

I bought an account with 84K followers in the romantic quote niche for $300.

Over the next few weeks, I continues to post similar content and was able to make some money from a few sponsorship deals. ‘

I grew the account to 115K followers and listed it on fameswap. I ended up selling the page for $650, netting me roughly $350 in profit!

Want more content like this? Subscribe to my Newsletter to get a new Side Hustle idea every week!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# side hustle# Side hustles# reselling# business# entrepreneurship

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about side hustle and business ideas. Occasional business news, insights and hacks. Get a new side hustle idea every week 👉 https://nicconley.substack.com/

Wilmington, NC
148 followers

More from Nic Conley

Business idea: Remote Home Cleaning Business

100’s of entrepreneurs are finding success with this exact business model. It’s a service that will always be in high demand, and there’s no shortage of success stories online.

Read full story

Business idea: Dog Poop Clean Up Service

I sat down with Bryant Suellentrop to discuss how he’s building elevateanddelegate.com, and his business idea for a dog poop clean-up service. You can watch the whole interview on Youtube.

Read full story

Business idea: Wooden Pallet Flipping

If you’ve ever walked through a Costco, you’ve probably seen wooden pallets like this. Businesses use them to stack, store, and transport materials or products. They also allow forklifts to easily pick them up.

Read full story
63 comments

People are Making Thousands per Month with Mobile Notary Businesses

Do you wanna quit your job this year? And need a side hustle to replace a six-figure salary?. Well, you’ve come to the right place. This business idea cost’s a few $100 bucks to get started and gives you the opportunity to make $10K+/month.

Read full story
2 comments

How Mark Cuban Avoided losing $1.4 billion in the Dot-Com Crash

In 1994, Mark Cuban co-founded AudioNet.com, which later turned into Broadcast.com. The company broadcasted live events on the internet, which was revolutionary for its time. In 1998, Broadcast.com IPO’d and broke a record by trading 247% higher than its expected offering price. This historic IPO resulted in Mark Cuban's net worth soaring to over $300 million on opening day.

Read full story

Coinbase is Cutting 20% of its Staff

On Tuesday, Crypto exchange Coinbase announced they are laying off 950 employees, or roughly 20% of their workforce. The company estimates it will spend $149 million to $163 million in restructuring expenses from this announcement.

Read full story

Business idea: Mobile Detailing at Tesla Charging Stations

About 6 months ago, I drove a Tesla for the first time. And it was awesome. Insane acceleration, completely silent, and an all-white interior. But you know what’s not great about having a Tesla?

Read full story
2 comments

Business idea: Luxury Real Estate Newsletter

Have you seen a $10 million house for sale and wondered:. Well, this might just be the perfect side hustle idea for you!. 8% Of U.S. Homes Are Worth At Least $1 Million-Forbes. The idea: Create a Luxury Real Estate Newsletter covering the buyers of luxury real estate.

Read full story

Business Idea: Newsletter Service For Creators

Email newsletters are a super valuable tool. In fact, you’re reading an excerpt from one right now. But newsletters also take a lot of time to write, and can be hard to write consistently. That’s probably why 8 out of 10 people give up writing a newsletter after 1 month. (I made up that stat, but it’s probably true)

Read full story

Lou Pai: The Enron Exec That Made $250 million and Disappeared

There’s a good chance you’ve heard about the massive collapse of Enronin the early 2000s that lost shareholders over $74 billion and sent Enron execs to prison, but you've probably never heard of the mysterious exec that made off with $250 million and zero criminal charges.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy