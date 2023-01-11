3 Side Hustles ideas for 2023

I want to give you 3 proven Side Hustles that have the potential to make you an extra $1,000/month in 2023.

How do I know? Because I’ve personally done each of these.

Let’s dive in 👇

1) Facebook Marketplace and eBay Flipping

This one’s simple.

Buy something at a low price → sell it to someone at a higher price.

Here’s how you can get started with $100 this week:

Search Facebook or Craiglist for Garage Sales and Estate Sales in your area. When you’re at the Garage Sales, pull up eBay on your phone → search the items you find → filter for completed/sold listings to find what the item actually sells for. Buy anything that you can Sell for a good profit.

Here’s an example of a bundle of cameras I bought at an estate sale for $20 and sold on eBay for $73, leaving me with a profit of $43 (after eBay fees).

Photo by niconley/twitter

2) Etsy Arbitrage

This one takes a bit of research, but can turn into a money printer if you find the right product.

For this side hustle, you will find crafty products on Amazon or Walmart and sell them on Etsy at higher prices.

I do this with Glass vials for bracelets! I buy them for $1 on Amazon (10-pack for $10) and sell them for $4 on Etsy.

So far I’ve generated $223 in sales and made roughly $140 profit!

Photo by niconley/twitter

3) Social Media Theme Page Flipping

This is one of my favorites and is completely free to start. It can be done with any type of social media page, but I recommend Instagram when you’re getting started.

Here’s what to do:

Pick a niche (watches, drones, cars etc) Create a clean looking instagram name (avoid .’s or _’s in the name) Follow 200+ accounts and hashtags in your niche to find viral content Repost viral content 2-3x per day, and use relevant hashtags Follow accounts that like or interact with other accounts’ content in your niche. Unfollow them if they don’t follow you back within 3 days. This should get you to 1,000+ followers. Once you get to get 5,000+ followers you can sell shoutouts on your page, or sell the account on a site like fameswap.com

If you’re willing to spend some money upfront, you can buy an account that already has traction.

I did this by messaging over 100 theme pages on Instagram, asking if they would sell their account. As you can imagine almost all of them said no, but one said yes… and that’s all that matters.

I bought an account with 84K followers in the romantic quote niche for $300.

Over the next few weeks, I continues to post similar content and was able to make some money from a few sponsorship deals. ‘

I grew the account to 115K followers and listed it on fameswap. I ended up selling the page for $650, netting me roughly $350 in profit!

