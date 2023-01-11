Lou Pai: The Enron Exec That Made $250 million and Disappeared

Nic Conley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yyrzq_0k66WCe300
Lou PaiPhoto byLou Pai/imdb.com

There’s a good chance you’ve heard about the massive collapse of Enron in the early 2000s that lost shareholders over $74 billion and sent Enron execs to prison, but you've probably never heard of the mysterious exec that made off with $250 million and zero criminal charges.

The story of Lou Pai is both crazy and mysterious. There is very little information about Loui Pai and his current whereabouts, but here’s a few fact we know:

  • Lou Pai joined Enron in 1987 and served as CEO of an Enron subsidiary from 1997 to 2001.
  • In 1999 Lou bought a ranch in Colorado for $23 million and became the 2nd largest land owner in Colorado.
  • Lou spent time at Strip Clubs which led to his affair and pregnancy with an exotic dancer. When Lou’s wife of 20 years got word of the pregnancy she filed for divorce.
  • The divorce led to Lou selling $250 million worth of Enron shares between May and June of 2001 (months before Enron filed bankruptcy).
  • Lou leaves Enron in May 2001, right before Enron filed for Bankruptcy (Dec. 2001), and the Department of Justice opens a criminal investigation (Jan. 2002).
  • Lou and his new exotic dancer wife sell their Colorado ranch for $60 million and buy up ranches in Texas and Virginia where they train horses.

Lou was not criminally charged during the Enron trials despite selling off $250 million worth of shares right before the giant implosion. Eventually, Lou paid a settlement of $31.5 million for insider trading charges made against him in 2008 (which could be covered with the profit made from selling his Colorado ranch).

It's not clear what Lou spends his time doing these days, but he likely won't be running any more public companies any time soon.

Comments

Published by

I write about side hustle and business ideas. Occasional business news, insights and hacks. Get a new side hustle idea every week 👉 https://nicconley.substack.com/

Wilmington, NC
45 followers

