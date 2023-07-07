Pittsburgh, PA

Construction Junction, Pittsburgh Pirates, Threadbare Cider House and more: Pittsburgh jobs for 7/5/23

NEXTpittsburgh
IT and Engineering

The Pittsburgh Pirates seeks a Senior Software Engineer – Data to build and manage data pipelines; oversee the data platform; deploy machine learning models; design, code and test new datasets; support analysts; provide in-game support for users; and report on operating metrics.

Deloitte has an opening for a Cloud Data Engineer to determine processes and automation tools to reduce IT spending and increase efficiencies on multiple projects within the healthcare domain.

DDI is looking for a Manager, Data Engineering to develop a data platform that drives analytics insights across the company and work with technology teams to make data accessible to the right people while maintaining the integrity and meaning of data.

Nonprofit

Literacy Pittsburgh is looking for a Program Coordinator to oversee volunteer tutoring programs, including coordinating services for tutors and students in designated neighborhoods, developing local partnerships and providing student-focused intake, assessment and matching.

Human Services

PathWays of Southwestern Pennsylvania seeks an Adult Services Behavioral Specialist to teach adults with intellectual disabilities and autism essential life skills for living confidently and independently and create experiences that empower adults to contribute and connect to their communities.

Finance and Business

CGI has an opening for a Business System Analyst to participate in requirements analysis, data gathering, interviews and facilitated sessions, analyze functional business requirements to assist in software development, and define systems scope and objectives based on user needs, business systems, and technical and industry requirements.

Clearview Federal Credit Union seeks an Assistant Branch Manager – Brentwood to support the daily operations of the financial center, provide member services, build member relationships, coach the financial center team to meet goals and contribute to community involvement.

Culinary

Threadbare Cider House is hiring a Sous Chef to assist the Executive Sous Chef with all kitchen duties, including managing the back of the house team, creating and preparing menu items, overseeing meal service and assisting with inventory management.

Education

The Kentucky Avenue School seeks an Admissions, Enrollment and Outreach Coordinator to manage recruitment, admissions, enrollment and related marketing efforts.

The Chartiers-Houston School District seeks an Instructional Aide – Paraprofessional to support and assist the Learning Support Teacher in helping students achieve skills as addressed in the district’s individual education plans.

Human Resources

Howmet Aerospace is hiring a Senior Payroll Analyst to support the company’s Human Resources Direct Time & Attendance (Workbrain) application, including schedule and attendance management, time collection and approval, payroll calculation, accruals and balances, and reporting and analytics.

Mainstay Life Services is hiring an Employment Specialist to lead the growth, development and well-being of people supported through the agency’s employment services program, including individual care, administrative duties, programming and professional responsibilities.

Marketing and Communications

PNC has an opening for a Marketing Specialist Senior – Buyer to oversee the implementation of social media campaign strategies and tactics by placing media buys, and scheduling, trafficking and monitoring campaigns.

Administrative

Duquesne University seeks an Administrative Assistant II – Commuter Affairs to provide administrative support to the directors of commuter affairs and student conduct departments for all programs and services provided by multiple offices.

Gateway Rehab has an opening for a Patient Access Specialist to provide support to full-time outpatient program staff.

Real Estate

Lamar Advertising Company is looking for a Real Estate Administrator to provide administrative support to the general manager and real estate department in all aspects of the real estate function and ensure that the company’s property management system is current and accurate.

Retail

Construction Junction seeks a Retail Warehouse Coordinator to initiate strategies for handling and organizing materials as they move from donations through the warehouse and onto the retail sales floor, provide customer service, lead staff, handle manager-on-duty responsibilities and develop processes that keep employees, donors and customers safe.

Rite Aid is hiring an Assistant Store Manager to oversee store operations, coach associates, drive sales through customer service, maintain and analyze P&L reports and inventory logs, handle cash and bank depository procedures, and supervise team members.

Advanced Manufacturing

MSA has an opening for a Maintenance Technician to assist in all areas of production equipment, machinery and facility maintenance, including installation, troubleshooting and repair.

Job Fair

The Allegheny County Jail is hosting an in-person Career Fair on Thursday, July 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, July 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., where job seekers can learn about open positions and the hiring process for a variety of professional and technical areas. Register .

Sponsored

  1. Production Technician C

    Company: Vantage Specialty Chemicals

    Salary: $18.54 + $1.00 shift differential. Shift: M-F, 2-10:30 p.m. Job description: Facilitates all safety and production documentation and assists with production and warehouse duties as needed. Responsibilities include cleaning, organizing, sanitizing and setting up production areas.

  2. Controller

    Company: Pittsburgh CLO

    The Pittsburgh CLO, hailed as one of the nation’s premier regional theaters, is seeking an organized, goal-oriented and proactive individual to serve as a Controller. This exciting position is responsible for overall administration of the financial activities of the organization.

  3. Psychotherapist

    Company: JFCS Pittsburgh

    The psychotherapist will join the committed, collaborative and compassionate team of the JFCS counseling department, providing mental health services, including individual counseling, group counseling, support groups, education and community support.

  4. Communications Manager

    Company: Trying Together

    The Communications Manager is responsible for supporting communications and community relations activities for Trying Together’s advocacy, community resource and professional growth opportunities.

  5. Senior Executive Assistant, Director’s Office

    Company: Carnegie Museum of Art

    The Senior Executive Assistant, Directors Office is responsible for administrative and financial oversight of the Director’s Office. The Senior Executive Assistant performs diverse administrative and financial functions ensuring efficient flow of work within the Director’s Office.

  6. Artist Liaison & Personal Assistant to the Music Director

    Company: The Pittsburgh Symphony

    To provide exemplary care for PSO guest artists and the Music Director, before, during and following their visits; to advance artist plans, schedules and logistics; to work as a team in ensuring that the artistic aspects of concert production are carried out to the highest and most efficient levels. […]

