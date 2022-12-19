New York City, NY

Tasting A Tavola: Chelsea Market’s Pasta Central

NewyorkStreetfood.com

By Katherine Chin

For once, we're not late. In fact, we're early and wait with other restaurant patrons to be seated at Tavola in Chelsea Market. After a slight miscommunication with the hostess, we are seated by the bar, which doubles as a cocktail and barista bar. Cristhian Rodriguez, the bar director, is a gracious host.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQ3wx_0jnCrRMt00
Eating at Tavola in Chelsea MarketPhoto byKatherine Chin

Knowledgeable about the food and beverage menu, he and our bartender do not hesitate to recommend several items after hearing our preferences. Humorously, their recommendation often skews, instead of towards a choice, towards an "all of the above," situation, where we end up with more pasta or alcohol than we anticipated. But then, there are worse things. 

The Beverages at A Tavola

It's peppery. It's olive-y. It's savory. It’s the Che Fico! Hints of grapefruit and fennel peek out like a late summer garden, with an aftertaste as smooth and lazy as a quiet Friday evening. Cristhian reveals it is evocative of an unforgettable, epynonynous foccacia in California. 

Wherever its origin, it is certainly delicious, if not vaguely indescribable. My eating companion distinctly disagrees, writing, "It's not for me." Palates vary widely, however, and drinks are no exception; if you are feeling adventurous, I would recommend it.

​My eating companion is not terribly impressed by the Aceto Pazzo, which he finds "unremarkable." He finds the pineapple flavor prevalent to the point of overwhelming and is unable to taste the other elements of the beverage. 

He does note that he, "liked chewing on the pineapple scrub," and I personally enjoy the house-made pineapple candy, whose intense fruitiness is emphasized by a dusting of malic acid. This drink may find favor with patrons who enjoy pineapple; if you do not, there are a plethora of other delicious options.​

Refreshing, and spicy, Let’s Get It Started is next. Classic flavors of honey, ginger, and lemon are given a luxurious upgrade with chamomile liquor. It is warm, elegant, and finishes cleanly. Another highly recommended drink; less ambiguous on the palate than the Che Fico!, and perfect for those transitory nights caught between summer and autumn. 

My companion is remains far more knowledgeable in the field of both whiskey and bourbon, and finds the combination of Iwai 45 Japanese Whiskey, Michter's Bourbon, charred peaches, and nectarines to be particularly noteworthy. 

He notes, "Acidity upfront, with a tinge of sweet caramelization from the peach sugars melded with the smokiness of the bourbon and whiskey - extremely pleasant and very little bite for how present the whiskeys are." The beverage is named From Memory, and this seems accurate – it is a distinctively memorable drink.

I imagine that if one were to pluck all the flowers out of one of Martha Stewart's infamously enormous gardens, and distilled it into an alcoholic beverage, and served it with cake, it would taste like the Fantasma Fizz. Both my companion and I find it a bit grating, perhaps because of the prominent rose flavor, but neither of us can deny its aesthetic. A blushing, fizzy pink, courtesy of housemade strawberry-tomato syrup, topped with housemade angel food cake and edible flowers, it is quite pretty. I am sure that the highly floral notes will be appreciated by many patrons. 

The Appetizers

The Frittatina di Pasta is a soft, velvety interior of bechamel, peas, and ham surrounded by a perfectly fried shell. It is tasty, but monotonous, and my companion and I agree that the flavors become somewhat muted and bland after several bites. He makes a point to write, "very hammy," which is a fair point. The ham is the standout flavor, but the filling itself is not a stand-out. The exterior breadcrumb coating, however, is an exemplary exhibit on the powers of crispy and crunchy. 

A similar shell covers the Lollipop di Macaroni, which is a truffle macaroni and cheese ball served with a wooden stick of questionable usage in the middle. Thankfully, the truffle flavor is neither artificial nor overpowering; instead, it gently coaxes out the natural mushroom notes of the cheese. 

The cheese sauce itself is creamy but not unctuous, and it is clear that the macaroni noodles themselves are meant to be recognized as a co-star rather than a canvas. Earthy, warm, and immensely comforting, I could easily consume several of these. My companion, too, notes, "I want another immediately." (Alas, we've barely begun.)

The Pasta

For the Candele Spezzate con Ragù Napoletano, large, "candle" shaped noodles are the aesthetic highlight. They are draped with a generous ladle of Neapolitan spare rib ragù, which magically finds its way into the log-like caverns of the candele. 

The ragù is extremely savory, perhaps toeing the line of salty, and the rich flavor occasionally risks becoming overwhelming. As my eating companion states, "the short rib is very present in the sauce, almost like a chili." The candele, however, is perfectly al dente and is quite sturdy enough to hold up to the decadent ragù.

The next dish might just be the most beautiful plate of penne I've ever seen. In the Penne Mezzani Lisce alla Nerano, the typically humble pasta is barely recognizable, draped in gossamer sheets of creamy white and verdant green. Topping it is a crown of gently fried zucchini, its char lending a subtle smoke and earthiness to the almost floral quality of the basil oil.

It is exquisite, and made even more so with a pinch of flaky sea salt and a squeeze of fresh lemon, bringing out the bracing freshness of the mint, the satisfying bite of the penne, and the umami of the Parmigiano. My companion's notes: "Creamy...like someone milked a cow dry. Love the smokiness of the zucchini char." A fine description for a must try dish. 

The bartender hears me bemoaning my struggle (the penne or the gemelli?) and surprises us with both. What a gem. Someone give this man an MVP award, because even though I am already partial to a pesto pasta, the Gemelli and Massimo’s Pesto blows my mind. We are both hugely impressed, with my companion noting the pleasant aromatics of the dish, the "savory and smooth mouthfeel, excellent semi-firm texture" of the pasta, and "color like The Incredible Hulk." The gemelli is not only adorable, but extremely adept at capturing as much sauce as possible in its elegant, twisted curves. 

Cooked perfectly al dente, with a bite that doesn't become dreary, it offers substance and mouthfeel to complement the pesto. The pesto, by the way, is marvelous. The olive oil is peppery, the Parmigiano is sharp and savory, the basil is sweet and fragrant, and the mint provides the refreshing contrast preventing the entire coalescence from becoming too one-sided. Pro-tip: I added lemon to this, too. 

The Dessert

Despite being almost uncomfortably full, I am slightly dazzled at the sight of the Pastamisù. It is a typical "tiramisu in a cup" situation until you reach the top. There, it has been bestowed with large, fractured crystals of baked pasta sheets. These are actually quite tasty, and are a delightfully crunchy addition to the otherwise softly textured dessert. The rest of the tiramisu is expectedly indulgent, with the well-balanced espresso providing both bitter and brightness to the creamy mascarpone. 

My eating companion describes the Millefoglie as reminiscent of the palmiers he used to eat at his grandmother's house. This is an intriguing but accurate assessment of the flaky pastry layers, which are buttery and shatter satisfyingly. The layers of pastry are separated by alternating layers of pastry cream, perfectly fluffy and faintly sweet. A lovely study in contrast to conclude a similarly distinctive meal. 

Overall Impressions

​A Tavola boasts several bragging rights. Prime location, a variety of seating options, knowledgeable and friendly staff, and a versatile and surprisingly far-reaching food and beverage menu.​ I have no issues recommending this restaurant to anyone who does not have a gluten allergy. The drinks are fun and distinguished, the pastas are marvelous, and the hospitality truly enhanced our experience. 

Three Best Bites

  1. The spicy warmth of Let's Get It Started.
  2. The subtle and smoky penne mezzani with basil and mint oil.
  3. The far less subtle, yet somehow simultaneously refreshing, gemelli pesto. 

Bathroom Corner

Two separate bathrooms, both gender neutral, stocked with all the expected toiletries. A New York miracle.

Want to read more of our latest reviews? Check out the review of Ras Plant Based - where you can find Ethiopian southern fusion in Crown Heights.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# italian restaurant nyc# chelsea market restaurant

Comments / 0

Published by

NewYorkStreetFood.com, or NYSF as it’s better known in NYC, highlights the great quality and variety of New York's food scene. We provide a resource for New Yorkers and tourists alike to find the best gourmet food trucks, carts, and restaurants in the greater NYC area. NYSF keeps evolving, keeping pace with New York’s ever-changing food scene. We have new and talented writers who visit NYC’s tastiest food joints and write about their culinary adventure, for you to enjoy...

New York City, NY
664 followers

More from NewyorkStreetfood.com

New York City, NY

Where To Eat Keto Pizza in New York City

Eating out can be tricky when you are on a special diet like a keto diet. Most restaurants will be happy to swap out some ingredients for low-carb alternatives, but when it comes to pizza, this can be tricky. If your keto diet is putting you off devouring a delicious pizza in New York, we’re here to fix that!

Read full story
Princeton, NJ

We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream Desserts

Looking for a unique and delicious Ice Cream experience for the holidays? We tried Heritage Kulfi, a modern NJ-based spin on the famous South Asian frozen dairy dessert, and you should try it too!

Read full story
New York City, NY

Authentic Italian Food Gifts Here In New York City

Gourmet Food Gifts in New York.Photo courtesy of Tasty Ribbon. Food gifts are my all favorite gifts to receive (and give) during the holidays, specially on Christmas. Firstly, if chosen well – they are delicious and fun to consume. I also love the thought behind it, as food gifts can symbolize a wide range of wonderful things. So, when I learned about Tasty Ribbon, a NYC-based company that specializes in Italian gourmet food gifts – I had to check it out.

Read full story
New York City, NY

How to Recreate Typical NYC Dishes at Home

New York cheesecake with a little twist. Chocolate cookie crust instead of a traditional vanilla and some sour cherry topping.Yulia Khlebnikova/Unsplash.com. Want to know how to cook typical NYC dishes at home? You’ve reached the right place. New York City is a mixing pot of different cultures and customs. One thing is for sure is that in New York City, you can find food to satisfy your taste buds at any moment of the day. Whether you have traveled to New York City, or are eager to visit, you can create these iconic dishes right in your own home.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Tacos & Consomme: Casa Birria Food Truck Is Now Hitting NYC Streets

Birria tacos may be the new taco trend, and I am all for it. Casa Birria is serving tacos, mulitas, quesadillas, and consomme out of their red and white truck located on 86th and 3rd avenue. Birria is a Mexican dish from Jalisco which is a meat stew traditionally made with goat. It is absolutely delicious and juicy. To be more descriptive for the goat newbies the taste is gamey, sweet, and tender.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Best Outdoor Activities to Do in NYC: Meals, Cuisines, Nature, And Art

Outdoors in NYC...Photo by Kévin et Laurianne Langlais on Unsplash.com. As the world gradually emerges into the post-COVID era, it’s common to find people seeking cool and creative outdoor activities to enjoy. You don’t have to restrict your fun this season.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Amazing Places To Dine With Your Dog In NYC

Eating with your doggy.Photo by Tommaso Pecchioli on Unsplash.com. If you are looking for the best places to have a swell time, dining with your furry friend, here you have a great list. You might want to check out one of these exotic places, for an experience you and doggy would love.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Join the New (York) Kids on the (Street Food) Block

New York Street Food.Photo by Carsten Kohler on Pexels.com. Have you ever been tempted to take your passion for food out onto the street? You wouldn’t be alone. An increasing number of people have taken their love of good food and favorite recipes and transformed it into a successful street business. New York may be a haven of Michelin-starred restaurants, but some of the city’s best food can be found on the street corner.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top Places for Gourmands in NYC

Eating in New York City.Photo by mar Hassan on Unsplash.com. For all of you foodies making a trip to New York, you’re in luck. You’ve chosen what is probably the most gourmand-friendly place to see, and taste. There are plenty of chances to feed your inner street food critic or simply enjoy striking a strange meal off of your bucket list. So, choosing the top places for gourmands might be a bit tricky. What is the type of food which you prefer? Though, in the end, a visit isn’t everything. If you fall in love with the Big Apple, as many have before, moving here would be a perfect thing to do. If that would interest you, let us take you for a short tour around the best gourmet spots in the neighborhood, shall we?

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 4 Places in NYC Where You Can Find Low Carb Foods

Low Carb Dish.Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash.com. The world has become digitalized, and technology has already taken over the world. The busy schedule doesn’t allow us to get rid of the few pounds that we always want to shed. Life has become so hectic that we tend to take our health for granted. We eat whatever we get in a short period of time, eventually allowing obesity to crawl in.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Best Places in NYC for Rice Lovers

A post for rice lovers...Photo by Kalyani Akella on Unsplash.com. Who doesn’t love rice? It is a staple food around the world and the key ingredient to a wide variety of dishes. So many different types of rice can be used with your meals from Spanish rice to sushi, brown rice, and even green rice – yes, green rice.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Dining – the Fun, the Fast and the Unusual

New York is one of those cities that always make an impression, no matter whether you are a native, or just stopping by. One of the best experiences the city has to offer is its food. The choice seems endless; whether you are enjoying breakfast at Little Park in Tribeca, tasting old-fashioned Italian cuisine at Pellegrino’s on Mulberry Street, or checking out Dunkin Donuts locations for a sugar rush.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Great Foods from Around the World - That You Can Find in NYC

New York is one of the world’s most famous melting pots, and nowhere is this more evident than its cuisine. From spicy Latin dishes to sweet European delicacies, the food trucks of NYC are filled with all kinds of tastes, textures and aromas, and it’s up to you to decide which to have for lunch. If you need a little inspiration, here are just five international dishes that will make your eyes pop!

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Tips For Visiting New York City For The First Time

Visiting New York City for the first time.Photo by Heather Shevlin on Unsplash.com. Many people dream of visiting New York City for the first time, but are also very intimidated because of the huge crowds and towering buildings that exist in the vast metropolis.

Read full story
New York City, NY

A Trip Back to Old New York With The Tuck Room

If you ever find yourself venturing down by the South Street Seaport, you should run (not walk) over to the beautifully decorated and chic restaurant The Tuck Room for the ultimate dining experience. Located inside the same building as the iPic theater, The Tuck Room is a place not to be missed. From the outstanding hospitality to the instant feeling of being taken back into old New York with a modern twist, this restaurant is a gem.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Coffee Festival in New York: Indulge in your Buzz of Choice

“Coffee – the favorite drink of the civilized world.” – Thomas Jefferson. Micro Brews, Gastro pubs, sommelier’s – so many experts and connoisseurs of everything coffee. Juan Valdez is not real and coffee is good.

Read full story
New York City, NY

What to Eat in New York City on Moving Day

New York City.Photo by Cem Ersozlu on Unsplash.com. New York City – it is the perfect place for any eager expat looking to turn over a new leaf. People come to the Big Apple for college, work, just to leave their small town or just to leave their home country. This is why you will be able to find almost every culinary wonder when New York Street Food is concerned. But, today we want to focus less on what you’ll be able to experience taste-wise after moving to NYC. We want to talk more about the trouble each and every person in New York has faced before: What to eat on moving day? In order to get the most accurate information, we’ve talked to numerous expats in the city, as well as relocation companies in the Big Apple, and bring you this bit of wisdom…

Read full story
New York City, NY

For The Food Entrepreneur In You: Learn How to Equip a Food Truck in New York City

Food trucks in the big city are the perfect solution for anyone looking to take their culinary creations to the streets. However, working in such a tight space can be a challenge. When you seek to outfit a food truck, you have to anticipate all of your needs and create a layout that is functional. You’ll have to make decisions about storage, workstations, equipment, and the right aesthetic to draw people in.

Read full story
New York City, NY

10 Best Coffee Shops in New York City

Looking for the best coffee places in New York?Photo by Tabitha Turner on Unsplash.com. Coffee has become a lot more than a drink that you have to get your day going. Many have turned to gourmet coffee shops throughout New York City as their place to gather and drink coffee and espressos that are beyond words in terms of taste.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy