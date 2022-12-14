Where To Eat Keto Pizza in New York City

Eating out can be tricky when you are on a special diet like a keto diet. Most restaurants will be happy to swap out some ingredients for low-carb alternatives, but when it comes to pizza, this can be tricky. If your keto diet is putting you off devouring a delicious pizza in New York, we’re here to fix that!

Photo by ModCatShop on Unsplash

The easiest way to go out and enjoy your meal without disrupting your ketosis is to choose restaurants that are keto-friendly. New York is packed with pizzerias that serve keto-friendly options. Check out our list of the best places to eat keto pizzas in New York and treat yourself to a juicy pizza today:

1. Underground

Underground is a New York-style pizza restaurant, with a whole section of the menu dedicated to keto pizzas. The crust is made from cauliflower and the toppings are sugar-free, so you can pick whichever you like without worrying about your diet. They also have sections of the menu dedicated to vegan and gluten-free pizzas.

They have limited seating inside, but they do offer takeaway and pizza slices, so it’s a great place to grab a bite to go. On top of their mouth-watering pizzas, they also offer a range of appetizers, salads, rolls and pasta with various specials for lunch and dinner.

Location: 3 Hanover Square, New York, NY 10004

Top Dishes: The Wall Street Keto Pizza, Meat Lovers Keto Pizza

Prices: $15.95 – $18.95

Opening Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:45 PM daily

Website: Underground

2. Rome To Brooklyn

For a taste of authentic Italian pizza, try this restaurant in Brooklyn. They make a delicious cauliflower and cheese crust with 4 different styles of pizza. Chef Aurel has been making pizzas for over 20 years, so you are in very good hands.

They pride themselves in using top-quality ingredients, which you will notice at first bite. On top of their pizzas, you can try traditional Italian appetizers like Arancini, as well as pasta and salads. For an extra indulgent bite, try the Panzerotti, deep-fried and stuffed with the best pizza toppings.

Location: 755 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY,11211

Top Dishes: Margherita, Grandma

Prices: $14 – $18

Opening Hours: 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM daily

Website: Rome to Brooklyn

3. Sforno

Although this eatery doesn’t offer a wide selection of keto-friendly pizzas, you have the option to add different toppings to create your own delicious pizza. Their Cauliflower Pizza comes with a regular tomato and cheese base to which you can add sausage, mushrooms, olives, broccoli, spinach, onions and peppers.

Sforno has a large menu that includes appetizers, sides, pasta, panini, and salads. They also serve a selection of pastries and excellent coffee. You can eat in or take away, but keep in mind that it has limited seating.

Location: 2393 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

Top Dishes: Cauliflower Pizza 12” with choice of toppings

Prices: $26.49 – $38.49

Opening Hours: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM daily except Thursdays 12:00 PM – 6:15 PM

Website: Sforno

4. Marina – East Village

Marina Pizza is a great option for those who like to have plenty of choices. Their menu features a section of cauliflower crust pizzas, with a whopping 16 different pizzas to choose from. From a classic Margherita to veggie options and pizzas for meat lovers, there’s something for everyone at Marina’s.

Marina is a small franchise with five different locations in the heart of the Big Apple: Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Park Ave, Midtown East, and East Village. All the restaurants offer takeaway as well as sliced pizza for a quick bite. The menu also includes starters, salads, pasta and a range of parmigiana.

Location: 160 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

Top Dishes: Grilled Chicken Pesto Cauliflower Pizza, Spinach Artichoke Cauliflower Pizza

Prices: $22.00 – $28.50

Opening Hours: 11:00 AM – 9:40 PM daily, Friday and Saturday open until 1150

Website: Marina East Village

5. Brooklyn Pizza Masters

Brooklyn Pizza Masters offers a wide range of cauliflower crust 10” pizzas. Choose between classic flavors like Pepperoni and Margherita, or tease your adventurous side with wild combinations like Blackberry and Ricotta.

With an expert chef in the kitchen and quality ingredients straight from Italy, you really can’t go wrong. In addition, just like any good Italian establishment, Brooklyn Pizza Masters also offers a selection of starters, salads, pasta, and panini.

Location: 1055 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Top Dishes: Quattro Stagioni, Sopressata

Prices: $14 – $18

Opening Hours: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM daily

Website: Brooklyn Pizza Masters

