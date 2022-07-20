$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's Most Expensive Condo Sale NewsWire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 14, 2022 (Newswire.com) - A palatial bayfront penthouse in the exclusive Vinoy Place condominium has sold for $7.3 million - the most expensive condo sale ever recorded in Tampa Bay. Located at 555 5th Avenue NE, Unit 1302, this mansion in the sky showcases sweeping views of the bay and the spectacular downtown cityscape. The listing was marketed exclusively by Robyn Gunn of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's St. Petersburg office.

Occupying the entire top floor of the building with over 5,000 square feet of interior living, the waterfront residence recently underwent a complete 2.5-year renovation. An elegant sun-filled retreat, its three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath floor plan was redesigned to optimize the space for the ideal balance of luxury, comfort and functionality. From custom hardwood flooring finished on-site to handmade and burled walnut parquet, an elevated level of craftsmanship and quality is evident throughout. The expansive gourmet kitchen boasts walnut cabinetry, integrated high-end appliances, Michelangelo-honed marble countertops and French limestone flooring. The owners' suite has a private sitting area with a wet bar and refrigerator and a carefully curated spa-inspired bath. Capturing panoramic vistas, the penthouse's most breathtaking feature is its 1,678 square feet of wraparound balconies. Additional appointments include two 146-bottle capacity wine refrigerators, new impact-resistant sliding doors and windows, and a state-of-the-art, fully customizable smart home automation system.

The Vinoy Place condominium offers a heated pool and spa, fitness center and social rooms. Situated in downtown St. Petersburg and a half hour from Tampa International Airport, residents enjoy close proximity to shops, restaurants, galleries and trails along the waterfront.

"A serene sanctuary, every aspect of this totally transformed residence was thoughtfully considered to enhance a lifestyle that would facilitate effortless entertaining and casual family living. The significant sale price is a testament to the strength of the downtown condo market and the appeal of luxury waterfront real estate."

— Robyn Gunn, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

