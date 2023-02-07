Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold Weather

The Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire is known to have some of the harshest weather on the planet and is considered the epitome of extreme weather in the United States. Perched at just over 6,000 feet, it offers a perfect location for brutal cold and strong winds. Last Friday, when an arctic blast swept through the US, the Mount Washington Observatory bore the brunt of it with three people trapped inside.

Mount Washington Photo by CNN





One of the observers, meteorologist and weather observer Alexis George, spoke of the powerful winds that knocked her over at least once. She described the experience as loud, almost like a freight train, and not something that one easily becomes accustomed to. Along with Francis Tarasiewicz and an intern, George braved the elements and took measurements and observations at the summit Friday night. The job, usually performed once an hour, was done much more frequently that night due to the severe conditions.



George explained that the team had to venture out every 15 to 20 minutes to take readings, as they were close to breaking records. The trio was bundled up from head to toe and George had to hold a sling psychrometer in her hand to measure the weather conditions. This technique has been used by the observatory since 1932. Their persistence paid off as they recorded a wind chill of minus 108 degrees, which is likely the coldest wind chill ever recorded in the US. While the National Weather Service doesn't closely track wind chills, most meteorologists believe that the minus 108 reading beat the previous record of minus 105 set in Alaska.



Tarasiewicz spoke of the discomfort of being exposed to such cold weather, even for just a few minutes, saying that any exposed skin feels like a bee sting or a low-grade sunburn. Despite the danger, the two observers and the intern were in the elements for five minutes every 15 to 20 minutes. The job required serious guts and concentration as they inched their way onto the observation deck to get weather readings. George pointed out that they weren't tethered to a rope, so caution was always necessary to avoid falling down or being blown away.



The winds were so strong at one point that they blew open the door to the observatory. Tarasiewicz described the frightening moment, saying it took three of them to keep the door closed while the winds were blowing at over 100 miles per hour. They eventually got a new latch and secured the door with plywood, hoping it would hold in the short term. George, who has been working at the observatory for less than a year, described Friday night as an experience she'll cherish for years to come.



Mount Washington was not the only place beating records on Saturday. Boston recorded a morning low temperature of minus 10 degrees, breaking its previous daily record of minus 2 degrees. This was the first double-digit negative temperature recorded since 1957, according to the National Weather Service. Worcester, Massachusetts, hit minus 13 degrees, breaking the last previous daily record of minus 4. Providence, Rhode Island, recorded minus 9 degrees, breaking the last daily record of minus 2. Hartford, Connecticut, hit minus 9 degrees, breaking the last daily record of minus 8.



The Mount Washington Observatory is a non-profit research and educational institution working to advance understanding of the Earth's weather and climate. It provides real-time weather information and forecasts to the public and meteorologists and is an important resource for studying the behavior of weather and its impact on the environment. The team of observers and meteorologists at the observatory works tirelessly to provide accurate and reliable information to help people prepare for extreme weather conditions.



In conclusion, the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire provides a unique opportunity to study and understand extreme weather conditions. The team of observers and meteorologists, who brave harsh conditions to



Article Source: Link