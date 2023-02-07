‘Squid Game Star’ O Yeong-su Says He ‘Behaved Badly’ But Denies Any Sexual Assault Charges At Trial

South Korean actor O Yeong-su appeared in court in Seoul on Friday for the start of his sexual misconduct trial. He told reporters, "I am sorry. I think I behaved badly," as he entered the courtroom wearing a gray jacket and hat. The 78-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," was charged by local prosecutors in November for allegedly inappropriately touching a young actress during a play tour in 2017.

O Yeong-su Photo by Hollywood Reporter





The police report stated that O attempted to hug the young actress by force and kissed her on the cheek while they went out for a stroll together. O admitted to holding the victim's hand but denies any indecent assault. The original case was dropped due to a lack of evidence, but was reopened after the victim appealed. The accuser's lawyer declined to comment but has previously said that the victim was 22 years old at the time of the crime and was a junior member of the theater company where O was performing in a play.



The attorney has also stated that O admitted his wrongdoing when the victim asked for an apology but has denied the charges during the investigation, failing to show any remorse for his actions. The accuser reportedly submitted to the police and the court text messages she exchanged with O, as well as details of her medical history, including psychiatric treatment she received after the alleged incident.



O previously claimed in an interview that he only held the accuser's hand to guide her way while they were strolling and that he apologized not as an admission of guilt, but because the woman said she wouldn't make an issue if he said he was sorry. Despite these claims, the accuser's attorney stated in court on Friday that the young woman decided to take criminal action after struggling for years with trauma while watching O frequently appear in the media after "Squid Game" became a global sensation.



The Korean arts scene came under intense scrutiny in 2018 after several female actors came forward to reveal their experiences of sexual harassment and assault at the hands of male colleagues and directors.



Members of local civic groups stood outside the courtroom on Friday and shouted at O, claiming that he should admit to his wrongdoing and that Korea's #MeToo movement hasn't ended yet. A spokeswoman for Korea Women Link, a Seoul-based women's group, told The Hollywood Reporter that they are providing legal support for the victim and will continue to follow O's trial.



Prior to "Squid Game," O was best known as a prominent stage actor who had appeared in acclaimed local adaptations of plays such as "King Lear" and "Faust." He also appeared in a number of award-winning films, including director Kim Ki-duk's "Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and Spring."



The Korean entertainment industry has faced increasing pressure to address and prevent sexual misconduct in recent years, and the trial of O Yeong-su will likely draw significant attention both domestically and internationally. The next trial is scheduled to resume on April 14.



In conclusion, the sexual misconduct trial of O Yeong-su, a popular South Korean actor, is underway in Seoul. The actor is accused of inappropriately touching a young actress during a play tour in 2017 and has faced various consequences, including dropping out of a play and a suspended advertising campaign. The trial will continue on April 14 and is expected to bring significant attention to the issue of sexual misconduct in the Korean entertainment industry.



Article Source: Link