Global Positioning System (GPS) allows us to estimate travel times, locate new places, avoid traffic congestion, monitor children, and avoid getting lost.

It can, however, be unreliable, especially in densely populated areas where satellites have difficulty getting a clear line of sight.

In some scenarios, researchers have developed a better and faster technology that could ultimately replace GPS. With SuperGPS, you can track your location within 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) without using satellite navigation.

The SuperGPS system combines transmitters, receivers, a data center, and a synchronized atomic clock. Photo by Delft University of Technology

As in cell networks, the new approach relies on precision corrections on the phone instead of streaming data. A few smart tweaks top a radio transmitter and fiber-optic network to create a system that combines radios and fibers.

According to Dutch physicist Jeroen Koelmeij of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, telecommunication networks can be transformed into an independent alternative positioning system that is very accurate.

In addition to providing the same connectivity as existing mobile and wireless networks, as well as accurate position and time delivery as GPS, we have developed a system that can provide similar functionality as existing mobile and wireless networks."

Their system was demonstrated over an area of 660 square meters (7,104 square feet) using six radio transmitters. Using the time of the transmitted radio signals, you can determine an individual's location by measuring distance.

The new network positioning system incorporates a synchronized atomic clock as an integral part of its accuracy. Fiber optic cables maintain synchronization between everything, and they are accurate to a billionth of a second.

GPS systems consist of transmitters, receivers, data centers, and atomic clocks in synchronization. ( University of Technology Delft )

Despite the scarcity of radio spectrum bandwidth, the team was able to combine several smaller band radio signals to create a larger virtual bandwidth for network communication, despite the fact that radio spectrum bandwidth is expensive due to its scarcity.

GPS signals can become confused quickly when reflected from buildings, which poses one of the biggest problems with standard GPS.

Christiaan Tiberius, an electrical engineer at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, says GPS might be unreliable in urban settings. Source