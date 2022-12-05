Duplex on the Web will close this month, according to Google

Duplex on the Web is discontinued and will be terminated later in December 2022. After this, any automation functions enabled by Duplex on the Web will no longer be supported, said Google.

The company added that users can still use Duplex for speech recognition using either the Chrome browser or other web browsers.

Duplex on the Web was a collection of AI-powered services that simplified the process of ordering food, buying movie tickets, and more.

The Google Duplex on the Web will be shut down by the end of the month Photo by Brett Jordan/pexels

Duplex on the Web gradually extended to passwords, allowing users to instantly change vulnerable passwords in addition to e-commerce checkout, flight check-in, and discount searching.

If you are unfamiliar with Google’s Duplex artificial intelligence guidance for users ordering movie tickets online using Assistant in select countries, this new function is based on current Duplex technology that can book restaurant reservations over the phone.

Google also announced that it will be closing Duplex on the Web at the end of this month.

The Duplex Web crawler is being retired. The crawler is no longer available on Google Cloud Platform, and we are deprecating the service starting today.

The Duplex Web crawler was used to crawl websites and extract structured data. The crawler collected structured data from websites and crawled them using a variety of techniques. This included assessing the quality of the content and metadata provided by the website itself, as well as identifying errors in that content or metadata.

This decision impacts your ability to crawl and index content on the web, as well as your ability to use Google Assistant to interact with online resources. Source