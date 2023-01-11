In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.

A 28-year-old police officer, the father of two children, has committed suicide. The cop jumped from the terrace of a building.

On Tuesday, after coming from an appointment with the department psychiatrist, around 12:30 pm, an NYPD officer Steven Hernandez, jumped from the roof of LeFrak City Apartments in Elmhurst, Queens. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The location is near the house of the NYPD Medical Division, according to the police, but it hasn’t been clear if officer Hernandez lived in the building or was just visiting the psychiatrist.

The sources and police records have shown that the officer joined the department in 2017 and got transferred to 121st Precinct in Staten Island in September 2022.

NYPD police officer who took his own life. Photo by Facebook

The officer was put on restricted duty, and the reason why the New York Police Department took the officer’s service weapon is still unclear.

In November, the officer shared some disturbing posts. The posts made his friends and family concerned about him.

On November 10th, He wrote, “Please help me. Please love me. Please care for me. Please listen to me. PLEASE COMMUNICATE WITH ME. PLEASE SPEND TIME ON ME!”.

One of his friends replied, “stay strong… you got this think positive and all the people who love and care about you.”

In his early posts, he said, “Thank you for listening. Y’all know who you are.”

And someone replied, “Just take everything one day at a time primo. Don’t overthink things too much or get inside your own head. You’ve got this,”

Tuesday evening, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell wrote on tweeter, “You are never alone help is always available. Law enforcement, text BLUE to 741741 (others, text TALK) to be connected to someone who can help 24/7,”.

On the same evening, while confirming the tragedy commissioner said, “We are saddened and mourn the loss of our member — an over five-year veteran of the department. Any loss that comes from our NYPD family deeply impacts all of us in the department, Our prayers and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this time. I want every member of the NYPD to know that your department is here for you. Before we can help others, we must ensure that we too are well. To our members who are struggling, I implore you to seek assistance from the resources available to you — either within or outside the department. Asking for help is one of the most courageous acts that you can perform.”