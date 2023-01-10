A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.

A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife.

On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.

Bronx Police. Photo by Peter Gerber

She answered the call right before finishing her shift. She didn’t realize it was her husband and handed the information to her manager.

Reed said, “So I gave the it was my husband. I spoke to [my husband] maybe an hour or two before.”

When she talked with her husband several hours before he got killed, they discussed Reed picking food while heading home from work. Later she got a call from the police before getting home.

Reed said, They said there was an altercation, I was thinking it was nothing serious, but when I got there, I saw the crime scene. I didn’t know what to think."

When she arrived, she saw the results of the argument between her husband and their neighbor. The suspect, Matthew Rushie, a 46-year-old, has been charged with Murder, Manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He surrendered himself to the police after six days at the 49th Precinct Station house. The suspect was with his lawyer.

He’s now arrested at Rikers Island and will attend the hearing on Tuesday in the Bronx Criminal Court. Killing his neighbor isn’t the only crime Rushie has committed. He served 19 months as a weapon persuasion, and later, he got bailed conditionally on March 2002. Then he was arrested for rape in 2003, and before all this, he got charged with robbery in 1993.

The victim was sent to Jacobi Medical Center and lost his life there. Rushie’s mother is the landlord of the building where he lives as her caretaker. Reed St. Clair told the media that Rushie complained about the noise coming from their apartment a few months earlier.

Regarding the complaint, she said, “We have four boys, and you know, they’re boys. I guess his mother is accustomed to certain sleep patterns. She sleeps during the day and is up at night.” At one time, he rang their family bell several times that day when her husband was out at the store. Later, when the victim came back, Reed told him what Rushie said, and the suspect and the victim had a word.

She said, “There was a verbal dispute, nothing serious. From then on there’s going to be some type of hostility.”

St Clair had a daughter from his previous relationship and had four boys, ages 10, 9-year-old twins, and a 7-year-old. Reed said he liked to stay at home and assist people.