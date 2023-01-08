Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured

Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed.

On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.

Overnight wave of crime in NYC Photo by Peter Gerber

Later in the Bronx, around 9 pm, a 39-year-old woman got slashed in the arm and was taken to the Lincoln Hospital, where the doctor said she was in stable condition. A 45-year-old man, Tyrone Quick, was brought to the same hospital by police. Quick was fatally stabbed in the chest at 1212 University Avenue, where he was announced dead.

Police arrested a resident from the third floor, Jose Ortiz, a 66-year-old man, charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

A few hours before this incident, a man in Brooklyn got shot to death inside his East Flatbush apartment. Jermaine Desaussre, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead after getting hit in the chest at 94 Rockaway Parkway. No arrests have been made.

Around 11 pm on Friday, a 24-year-old man got shot in the stomach at East 56th and Glenwood Road in Flatland, Brooklyn.

In the Bronx’s Concourse Section, a 19-year-old man shot himself accidentally in the left foot at Findlay Avenue, near East 169th Street. The teen was taken to the Lincoln Hospital and is now in stable condition.