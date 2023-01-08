Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in Custody

On Wednesday, a dead body of a 60-year-old woman was found in her Brooklyn Apartment while her boyfriend barricaded himself.

The police discovered the incident when an officer went to Karen Barnes's apartment for a wellness check on Jan 4th, around 8 pm.

Karen Hudson, a 60-year-old woman, was slaughtered by her Boyfriend. Photo by NYDailynews

Karen Barnes, a 60-year-old woman, was a former relationship executive. She was maltreated and died on the kitchen floor of her Brooklyn apartment, while her boyfriend, Noel Hogan, 62, locked himself in a dark room inside the apartment. When Hogan finally surrendered, the police found a cut on his chest, and he was taken to the Maimonides Medical Center for treatment by midnight. The reason for the cut on his chest is unclear. Hogan is now under custody and has been charged with Manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Later the autopsy report showed that Barnes was beaten to death and lost her life due to the blunt-force trauma.

Karen used to run a PR agency and had been a marathon runner, and she had completed over fifty Marathons. She is a mother of two 30 and 29-year-old daughters and a grandmother of a 5-year-old girl.

The police informed that there had been eight domestic violence incidents and the reports show that Hogan is a suspect in seven of them.

Later in the investigation with neighbors,

Mike Monroe said, “She ran a very successful business in San Francisco, It’s a huge shock to them and they are just trying to process it…we are all just working through it as a family”.

An upstairs neighbor, Gilberto Sosa, 63, said he heard nothing when the deadly assault allegedly happened Wednesday night, She’s fragile, Maybe one single punch knocked her down and he hit her. Maybe that’s why I heard no noise. The guy is tall. She’s not a tall girl. She moved into the apartment five or six years ago — and he believed she lived alone.