A man got arrested for fatally killing two people and assaulting three

On Dec 26, Roland Codrington, a 35-year-old man, got arrested in the Bronx for killing two people and assaulting three. He committed all of the crimes within five days. Codrington got detained while driving a black Mercedes Benz of one of his victims the night after killing him. The police were able to locate the Mercedes Benz and a decedent's auto earlier on Dec 24.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said, "Earlier on December 24, detectives were able to track down the deceased's auto, a black Mercedes Benz, which was in the vicinity of the park,".

Roland Codrington, 35 year old man was arrested in New York for killing two people and assaulting three. Photo by NYPD

Codrington’s first victim was a 51-year-old man. He stabbed him in the neck at around 1 in the morning on December 19th. The victim’s body was found at 214 Avenue A, and the police identified Codrington after reviewing a 20-second camera footage.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said, “Video outside captures our victim walking southbound on Avenue A. A male approached him, engaged in a dispute for approximately 20 seconds, then pulls out a knife and slashes our victim across the neck,".

On December 22, around 11 pm, the culprit got inside Teddy’s Bar and Grill with a Pitbull and a baseball bat at 2nd Avenue where he assaulted three people. A woman and two men. He took his baseball bat and started choking the woman working behind the bar. When the men tried to rescue the woman, Roland stabbed them with a knife. Police said he stabbed one man in the back and the other in the chest.

Essig said, "All suffered non-life threatening injuries. During the investigation, it was determined that the perpetrator had a previous dispute in a bar approximately a week ago because he felt disrespected by the employees,".

Around 2 am, On the day before Christmas Eve, Codrington murdered a 60-year-old pediatrician named Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry inside Marcus Garvey Park. The police are calling this a random attack as well. The killer was walking around the park to “cool off” after assaulting three people nearby several hours before. The doctor was fatally stabbed in the Back, Torso, Eyes, and Hands.