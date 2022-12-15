NYPD Warehouse in Brooklyn caught on fire, and 8 people injured

On December 13th, around 10:40, a firebreak took place at an Impound and Evidence Storage in Red Hook, Brooklyn, Reason for the fire to take place isn’t clear yet.

The Damage due to Fire

A total number of 150 firefighters, were called to the scene. The firefighters were at the warehouse from early afternoon to the whole night, and it took them twelve hours to take control of the fire.

John Hodgen, chief of the Fire Department New York, informed that a total of twenty people were in the warehouse at the time. The fire started, including the NYPD staffers and contractors. A total of eight people were harmed in the fire, three firefighters, three EMS members, and two civilians, but all of them will be fine.

Red Hook, Brooklyn NYPD warehouse caught on fire. Photo by Fatih Aktas

A large amount of evidence has burned in the fire including biological evidence, evidence related to crimes from decades ago, and DNA from shooting and stealing. Hundreds of vehicles, cars, bikes, trucks, ATVs as well as, and E-bikes were there at the time of the fire.

The police are planning to make an accounting of the amount of damage and to unharmed anything they can. But the building structure and the fire volume can be a problem in finding the exact number of damage.

Joseph Maddrey, the chief of NYPD said:

This is a very serious and damaging fire. We won’t know the magnitude until we see the invoice to see what was in there and see what we can salvage.

Terry Monahan, Former NYPD Chief of the Department said:

While much was potentially lost in the fire, "it shouldn’t have much of an impact on anything current. But there could be a case here or there that a defense attorney decides to reopen and that evidence will no longer be available.

The Smoke

At first, the New Yorkers were thinking that the black smoke in the sky was coming from the fire that started in Manhattan. The thick black smoke tower is also visible in some Manhattan and New Jersey areas.

Chopper 4 was also seen at the warehouse as it was flying over a row of dirt bikes a truck nearby caught fire as well. The dirt bike spot is the same where Mayor Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell crushed dirt bikes.