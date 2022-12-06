96-year-old shot, NYPD helicopter on look out

A police helicopter, special forces, and a K9 are looking for a shooting suspect in New York. A suspect is a 28-year-old man, Sundance Oliver, who has killed two people.

On Monday, around 3 pm, The suspect killed one of his acquaintances, a 21-year-old man, inside a Smith House at 15 St. James Place on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

The victim was shot in the chest twice and taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was announced dead.

Suspect wanted for 2 killings. Photo by WPIX

The shooting took place several hours after, Oliver shot a 96-year-old man in the ankle at the playground in Kingsborough Houses at Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue, just after 9:30 am in Brooklyn.

Authorities say the suspect was trying to rob a 39-year-old woman who didn’t give him any possession and started to run. She knew Oliver from the neighborhood, and as she ran, the suspect started firing at her. He missed the woman but shot the 96-year-old man sitting in a wheelchair. Police say they took the victim to the Kings County Hospital, and now he is in stable condition. Other Neighbors in wheelchairs are afraid because of the shooting.

Shaqueina Wilson stated, “I don't know what I would have done, I would have just prayed.

The suspect has had multiple arrests before this and is still outside.

NYPD is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact them by calling NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, and for Spanish callers dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) all the calls are kept confidential. You can also download NYPD Crime Stoppers Mobile App, or text them at 274637 (CRIMES).