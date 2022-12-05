A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.

The Police have released a video regarding a shooting that occurred on Nov 23. In the video, we can see two men walking on a sidewalk on Morris Avenue, then running back from behind a parked car.

On November 23rd, around 9:30 pm, Prince Shabazz, a 14-year-old boy, got shot in the Bronx. The victim was walking on a sidewalk with his brother at Morris Avenue near 182nd Street. Then suspects visible in the video opened fire at the victim and his brother. Police said the suspects fired ten shots, and the murder was motivated.

Nearly ten shots were fired killing a 14-year-old boy walking down Morris Avenue. Photo by Christopher Sadowski

The suspects were wearing all black with black and white sneakers, and one of them had a blue cross bag on his chest. Later the same suspect was visible with something, which is said to be a gun.

According to Law enforcement, the suspects were waiting for Shabazz to arrive, and they aimed at the victim and his brother while they were walking on the sidewalk. The suspect shot the victim dead.

The victim got hit several times in the chest, hip, and foot, but the brother wasn’t hurt.

The crime area was shut down by the police at 3:30 am as they continued the investigation. The police found at least eight shell casings from a 9-mm weapon. Police have searched the neighborhood area for evidence, but no one is arrested yet.

Law enforcement is saying that the crime was motivated, not random, and it was about a drill rap song which often refers to killing.