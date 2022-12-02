Yonkers, NY

24-year-old police sergeant killed in a multi-vehicle crash, Yonkers.

Newsing the States

December 1, an on duty Yonkers police sergeant died in a crash involving a blue BMW and a bus carrying 30 passengers.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m, Thursday, on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass, Yonkers, Westchester County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUbq1_0jV9d6p500
Photo byEyewitness news

According to the investigators, the sergeant was driving an unmarked Chevy impala and heading west on Tuckahoe Road, when the driver of a blue BMW sedan coming from the opposite direction apparently lost control. This resulted in a head-on collision between both the vehicles, and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus was also struck.

All the three drivers were taken to the hospital immediately and later, the officer was pronounced dead at the Jacobi Medical Center.

The other drivers are expected to recover and all the 30 passengers of the bus are also fine now, though some of them were treated for minor injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwCu7_0jV9d6p500
Photo byEyewitness news

According to the Yonkers police, the deceased officer was 24 years old, and he was on duty when the accident happened, his personal details have not been shared yet.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano stated;

"It's a time for mourning here for us in Yonkers, We lost a member of our family, we lost a member of our law enforcement community and the men and women in this department are hurting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IypLd_0jV9d6p500
Photo byEyewitness news

The officer's body was escorted from the hospital in a procession of police cruisers and motorcycles. Also, the Yonkers police department headquarters lowered the flag to half-staff in their deceased brother's memory.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Yonkers police department is expected to provide an update soon.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# car crash# accident# yonkers# new york# road accidents

Comments / 0

Published by

Newsing the states provide you the accurate information regarding the current events happening in the States.

New York, NY
162 followers

More from Newsing the States

Manhattan, NY

96-year-old shot, NYPD helicopter on look out

A police helicopter, special forces, and a K9 are looking for a shooting suspect in New York. A suspect is a 28-year-old man, Sundance Oliver, who has killed two people. On Monday, around 3 pm, The suspect killed one of his acquaintances, a 21-year-old man, inside a Smith House at 15 St. James Place on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.

The Police have released a video regarding a shooting that occurred on Nov 23. In the video, we can see two men walking on a sidewalk on Morris Avenue, then running back from behind a parked car.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Court has dismissed Charges against Tracy McCarter

2nd-Degree Murder Charges against the Upper west side nurse, Tracy McCarter, have been dismissed by a New York Supreme Court judge, tearing down that The District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, has denied the case to go further.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

NYC woman burned with a chemical substance in Subway.

Friday early morning, a 21-year-old New York woman was seriously injured with a chemical substance that burned the left side of her face in an apparently unprovoked Subway attack.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

NYC, Homeless man arrested for trespassing and illegally spending a night in a luxury hotel.

NYPD arrested a homeless man accused of illegally staying and leaving a suspicious powdery substance in a luxury hotel in NYC. According to the police, the man found a key card with magnetic stripe on a sidewalk, and he used it to enter a room on 11 floor of the Park Hyatt Hotel, located at 153 W 57th Street, Midtown, Manhattan. The homeless man entered the room around 8:30 p.m. on November 25, and after spending a whole night there, he checked out around 10:30 a.m. in the next morning.

Read full story
2 comments
Astoria, NY

Queens, teen assaulted by a group of four in broad daylight.

On November 28, Monday, around 4:15 p.m, a 15-year-old boy was beaten using a cane and stick by a group of four men, all four suspects ran from the scene using a white SUV and are currently being sought by police.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC, 2 Toddlers stabbed to death, Mother in custody as a person of interest.

Saturday, NYPD officers found an 11 months old baby and a 3-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds in the neck and torso inside a homeless shelter at 246 Echo Place in Mount Hope, Bronx. Both the boys were concealed under a pile of clothes inside a running bathtub.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.

On thanksgiving, a 14-year-old teen was shot in the leg under broad daylight. The 14-year-old victim left home with her 16 years old brother to buy some brown sugar for the thanksgiving recipe when a bullet struck her leg. NYPD is believing that the girl was not the intended target behind the shot, she was just an innocent bystander who was unlucky.

Read full story
6 comments
Manhattan, NY

A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.

A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.

Read full story
17 comments
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.

A man open fired on several NYPD officers, and got struck as cops responded with return fire. Around 10:15 pm on November,10 a shooting incident took place at the west 36th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island. Two police officers heard several gunshots around the block and two women approached them reporting about a man open firing. Two 911 calls were made regarding the same man, and 6 police officers reported at the scene.

Read full story
15 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.

Friday afternoon around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed in the face inside the 14th Street Union Square subway station on the N/Q/R train platform. According to the NYPD, The suspect grabbed the victim’s bag and ran as soon as the doors on an N train opened. The victim started pursuing the suspect to the platform, where he got slashed in the face by a knife. The victim was not seriously injured and upon being treated at the scene, he refused further medical treatment. The suspect ran away with the victim’s bag, which contained construction tools worth around $420 and a pair of boots.

Read full story
25 comments
Manhattan, NY

38 injured in NYC apartment fire.

Saturday morning, a 3rd alarm fire broke in a high rise building in Manhattan, leaving 38 people injured. According to the FDNY, the incident took place in a 20th floor apartment of the 37-story building located near the East River on East 52nd Street.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

NYC Bronx House fire, 4 Deceased and several others injured.

Sunday, early morning around 6 am, fire broke out in a two-story brick house on Quimby Ave, near Castle Hill Ave, Bronx. The flame resulted in the death of three children, including a 15 months old baby girl and a 22 years old woman, according to the FDNY.

Read full story
New York City, NY

An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight

Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.

Read full story
7 comments

Zeldin's message about crime in New York Governor's Race

Unlike other Republican Candidates, instead of slamming democrats for inflation, Lee Zeldin discussed crime. Candidate of GOD (a Republican Party of the USA) for governor, Lee Zeldin has spent most of the year discussing against violent crimes, unprovoked attacks on the subways and shootings. Zeldin demonstrated the stories of robberies in trains, stabbings, people being thrown or dragged onto the tracks by strangers, and the incident of women in green leotards attacking two women on a train.

Read full story
New York City, NY

An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.

A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.

Read full story
7 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.

At 9:11 am, October 24, Monday, St. Louis Police department received a 911 call regarding the presence of an active Gunman in Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, Missouri. When officers arrived on the scene at 9:15 am, students were rushing out of the school, informing them that a shooter was inside with a “long gun”.

Read full story
Bristol, CT

Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.

A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Funeral of Alison Russo

She was a Hero, and She's still a Hero. Alison Russo was the first person to attend the first 9/11, and 25,000 911 calls for the New York City in her lifespan with EMS. The menace pierced her 20 times. When this happened, she was on the sidewalk near Astoria Station, where Alison used to work. The attack was unprovoked, and the man was a stranger.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy