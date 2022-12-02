24-year-old police sergeant killed in a multi-vehicle crash, Yonkers.

December 1, an on duty Yonkers police sergeant died in a crash involving a blue BMW and a bus carrying 30 passengers.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m, Thursday, on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass, Yonkers, Westchester County.

Photo by Eyewitness news

According to the investigators, the sergeant was driving an unmarked Chevy impala and heading west on Tuckahoe Road, when the driver of a blue BMW sedan coming from the opposite direction apparently lost control. This resulted in a head-on collision between both the vehicles, and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus was also struck.

All the three drivers were taken to the hospital immediately and later, the officer was pronounced dead at the Jacobi Medical Center.

The other drivers are expected to recover and all the 30 passengers of the bus are also fine now, though some of them were treated for minor injuries.

Photo by Eyewitness news

According to the Yonkers police, the deceased officer was 24 years old, and he was on duty when the accident happened, his personal details have not been shared yet.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano stated;

"It's a time for mourning here for us in Yonkers, We lost a member of our family, we lost a member of our law enforcement community and the men and women in this department are hurting."

Photo by Eyewitness news

The officer's body was escorted from the hospital in a procession of police cruisers and motorcycles. Also, the Yonkers police department headquarters lowered the flag to half-staff in their deceased brother's memory.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Yonkers police department is expected to provide an update soon.