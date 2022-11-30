Queens, teen assaulted by a group of four in broad daylight.

On November 28, Monday, around 4:15 p.m, a 15-year-old boy was beaten using a cane and stick by a group of four men, all four suspects ran from the scene using a white SUV and are currently being sought by police.

According to the NYPD, the victim was standing in front of a deli when the group approached him and asked him why he assaulted their friend. After confronting the boy, all four of the suspects violently attacked him and started to bash him with a cane and stick. The victim later told the police that he does not have any clue what the suspects were talking about.

Photo by NYPD

The incident took place at a Broadway, near 48th Street, in Astoria.

The teen was taken to Harlem Hospital for medical attention, and he is in a stable condition.

On Tuesday, NYPD released the suspects' images, all four of them are being described as males, and they were last seen together fleeing from the crime scene in a White Mazda SUV headed southbound on 48th Street, Astoria.

Apparently, it is being believed by the police that the whole incident took place because of some case of mistaken identity, the victim was not the intended target of the group.

NYPD is asking anyone with the information related to this incident to contact them by calling NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, all the calls are kept confidential.

The police is currently searching for all the four suspects and no arrests have been made yet.