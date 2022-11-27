NYC, 2 Toddlers stabbed to death, Mother in custody as a person of interest.

Saturday, NYPD officers found an 11 months old baby and a 3-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds in the neck and torso inside a homeless shelter at 246 Echo Place in Mount Hope, Bronx. Both the boys were concealed under a pile of clothes inside a running bathtub.

A 3-year-old boy and an 11 months old baby stabbed multiple times in neck and torso. Photo by Peter Gerber

Around 7:30 p.m, police and EMS workers visited the apartment on third floor in response to a 911 call, most likely made because of a carbon monoxide alarm. After arriving, they found a 22-year-old naked woman, Dimone Fleming, (the victims' mother) acting irrationally and trying to burn the whole place down with a stove. According to the police sources, the whole apartment was filled with noxious gas.

Unaware of the fact that the stabbed bodies were hid in the bathtub, Officers closed the running taps and took the woman to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation.

Photo by Eyewitness news

A police source stated, “There wasn’t anything obvious to suggest there were dead kids in there,” “There was no blood.”

Around 7:57 p.m, officers received another 911 call by the neighbors, regarding two unresponsive kids in the same apartment after a man was calling for help when he discovered the bodies of the two kids in the bathtub.

Officers stated, Dimone Fleming (the kids' mother) is being considered a person of interest in the horrific double murder.

Photo by Miguel Baldino

The father of the kids was informed about the incident by one of his friends, who called to tell him that his wife is being taken in an ambulance in response to a 911 call. The father told the cops that he had an argument with his wife and was going to sleep in his car that night.

A neighbor, Shannon Holyfield saw the kids' father covering the naked bodies of the boys covered in blood, she stated;

“He was screaming hysterically, he was screaming ‘help me!’ And I came and opened my door and saw him coming down the hall with the two boys in his arms. They were dead. They were dead. There was blood everywhere, it covered them,” “They are babies. The boys didn’t deserve that.”

She further told that the couple were fighting earlier that day.

According to NYPD, The two children were taken to Columbia Presbyterian hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The victims' mother is in custody as a person of interest in the case.

Investigation is still ongoing.