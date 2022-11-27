Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.

On thanksgiving, a 14-year-old teen was shot in the leg under broad daylight.

The 14-year-old victim left home with her 16 years old brother to buy some brown sugar for the thanksgiving recipe when a bullet struck her leg. NYPD is believing that the girl was not the intended target behind the shot, she was just an innocent bystander who was unlucky.

The incident took place around 2:30 pm on East 225th Street and Schieffelin Ave in Edenwald in front of a playground where kids were playing. The victim was taken to the Jacobi Medical Center and was discharged later, she is in a stable condition now.

East 225th Street and Schieffelin Ave in Edenwald Photo by Eyewitness news

The victim's mom, who did not want her identity to be revealed, said that they just left the house and in less than five minutes she got a call from her son.

“I am grateful that my daughter is alive.” she further added “I want whoever did this to pay, but God is in control. If you don’t repent, you’ll pay one day.”

The victim could not understand where the shots were coming from and when her mom arrived, the victim was being helped by the cops and Emergency Medical Services.

The mom stated: “She was crying. I tried to get to her, but they were already working on her leg, I was able to touch her hand, rub her head, her hair, her face to comfort her.”

The reason behind the shooting is still unclear. Cops and members of the FBI task force are looking for evidence and suspects.

Investigators at the crime scene. Photo by Brigitte Stelzer

Julio Pacheco, a neighbour stated: "I heard gunshots. About four to five - ridiculous. On Thanksgiving at that. It was early, about 2:30. It was still daylight, it's crazy."

Neftaly Gonzalez, a 60 years old New Yorker residing near Edewald Houses, stated:

“It is a real tragedy what’s happening nowadays. A child can’t walk to the store anymore. It’s terrible. You see people protest all the time, but nothing has changed. You still see people getting shot every day. In a young age like that, she is going to have to live with the trauma for the rest of her life. It shouldn’t have happened. ”

No arrests have been made yet, and the real target behind the shooting is still unknown. Investigation is ongoing.