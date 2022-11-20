Three women were killed inside their home in Queens.

On Friday, a mother, her daughter, and her stepdaughter were murdered inside their own home.

Around 10:40 in the morning on November 18, the woman was found dead with her daughter, and stepdaughter. The woman was 68 years old, the daughter was 47, and the stepdaughter was 26. They were all stabbed twice in the neck, which is said to be the cause of their deaths.

Ongoing investigation at the crime scene. Dakota Santiago from nytimes

The oldest woman's son and a 26-year-old home health aide committed the crime in the Springfield Gardens residence on 182nd Street near 146th Drive.

The home health aide belonged to the youngest daughter in the tragedy because of her disability; she had a wheelchair and was bedridden. According to the neighbors, she recently moved to Queens from Jamaica a few months ago.

The son of the woman came home around 8 a.m. When he rang the bell and no one answered, he talked to his neighbor, William Sanders, who is also 68. William Sanders has known the family for 13 years. Then he waited in the car for the home health aide to arrive because he didn’t have the key.

When the home health aide finally arrived, both went into the house and discovered the bodies of three family members. The son immediately called Sanders.

“[He] called me and said ‘Will, run and come. I found Mama [and the other two victims] dead,” Sanders said. “I ran every light and came here.”

“Sander had a pretty close relationship with the eldest woman in the house,” He said

“There is no nicer than that,” he said of the woman. “If I was broke, she would give me $20.

“I can’t believe it,” he said of her death. “I won’t believe it until they walk out with the body." When I was in the hospital, she would take a break, look at me, and burst into tears.

The police said the nature of the crime is domestic and isolated, and there is no risk to the public regarding this crime. And till now, no one has been taken into custody, but the police are seeking a 21-year-old cousin for questioning.

Neighbors and family members of the victim have said the following:

Her Cousin said,

“I’m trying to figure out whether I’m in a dream or something. It’s unbelievable. I know it’s real — I don’t see the bodies, but I know it’s real,” the woman said. “I don’t know what to say. She was a good person. Nice, loving, caring.”

A woman who wants to remain anonymous said, "The eldest victim worked for her family, providing home health care to her ailing father." The woman came to the scene after her employee didn’t show up for work Friday morning.