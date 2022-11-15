NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.

Friday afternoon around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed in the face inside the 14th Street Union Square subway station on the N/Q/R train platform.

According to the NYPD, The suspect grabbed the victim’s bag and ran as soon as the doors on an N train opened. The victim started pursuing the suspect to the platform, where he got slashed in the face by a knife. The victim was not seriously injured and upon being treated at the scene, he refused further medical treatment. The suspect ran away with the victim’s bag, which contained construction tools worth around $420 and a pair of boots.

GeneralPunger (Wikipedia)

Officials has released images of the suspect, he was seen wearing Grey pants with a black sweatshirt, glasses and a blue surgical mask.

Police is urging people to help in finding the suspect, anyone with information about the suspect can help the investigation by reaching out to NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.

The suspect is being described as a man in his 20's and approximately 5'3" NYPD

Subway rider Jocelyn Rausch told Eye witness news, "It's terrifying, and I'm a New Yorker from Texas, so it scares me even more,"

Official reports indicate that there has been a 40% increase in transit crime since last November, as more people are riding. Because of this increase in Subway crime, safety is becoming a more serous concern for riders.

Another rider, Julisa Posada said,

"I just want to make it home safe, I don't want to get slashed in the face."

According to the NYPD, the attack appeared to be totally random and investigation is still ongoing.