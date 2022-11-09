38 injured in NYC apartment fire.

Saturday morning, a 3rd alarm fire broke in a high rise building in Manhattan, leaving 38 people injured.

According to the FDNY, the incident took place in a 20th floor apartment of the 37-story building located near the East River on East 52nd Street.

Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York

According to Laura Kavanagh, (FDNY Commissioner), The fire started from a lithium-ion battery connected to a "micromobility device," such as an e-bike or an e-scooter. Officials recovered at least five E-bikes from the apartment where the fire originated.

Dan Flynn, Chief fire marshal of the FDNY bureau of fire investigation stated;

"We believe the occupant was repairing bikes in the building, these fires, they come without warning. When they do go on fire, they're so intense that any combustibles in the area will catch fire."

Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York

According to the reports, The fire department received emergency calls around 10:30 a.m, and upon their arrival, they guided the residents to stay inside the apartments until it was safe for them to be rescued as the building had fireproof apartments.

The fire left 38 people hurt, two of the total victims are in critical condition and five have suffered serious injuries.

Inside of the apartment and hallway, Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York

Firefighter Arthur Podgorski explained, "First identified that, we had a victim who was trapped in the window gate. So my role was to go under the victim and start to take her weight, hold her weight so the member above me could free her arm and I could hold her and bring her safely below,"

Chief fire marshal, Dan Flynn said that there has been a significant increase in these type of fires recently, and they have already put out nearly 200 fires of similar kind.