Manhattan, NY

38 injured in NYC apartment fire.

Newsing the States

Saturday morning, a 3rd alarm fire broke in a high rise building in Manhattan, leaving 38 people injured.

According to the FDNY, the incident took place in a 20th floor apartment of the 37-story building located near the East River on East 52nd Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ug7yf_0j0xZPSu00
Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York

According to Laura Kavanagh, (FDNY Commissioner), The fire started from a lithium-ion battery connected to a "micromobility device," such as an e-bike or an e-scooter. Officials recovered at least five E-bikes from the apartment where the fire originated.

Dan Flynn, Chief fire marshal of the FDNY bureau of fire investigation stated;

"We believe the occupant was repairing bikes in the building, these fires, they come without warning. When they do go on fire, they're so intense that any combustibles in the area will catch fire."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJkQM_0j0xZPSu00
Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York

According to the reports, The fire department received emergency calls around 10:30 a.m, and upon their arrival, they guided the residents to stay inside the apartments until it was safe for them to be rescued as the building had fireproof apartments.

The fire left 38 people hurt, two of the total victims are in critical condition and five have suffered serious injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BA665_0j0xZPSu00
Inside of the apartment and hallway,Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York

Firefighter Arthur Podgorski explained, "First identified that, we had a victim who was trapped in the window gate. So my role was to go under the victim and start to take her weight, hold her weight so the member above me could free her arm and I could hold her and bring her safely below,"

Chief fire marshal, Dan Flynn said that there has been a significant increase in these type of fires recently, and they have already put out nearly 200 fires of similar kind.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fire# nyc# manhattan# New York# East River

Comments / 0

Published by

Based in New York City, We provide accurate information regarding the current events happening in the States.

New York, NY
40 followers

More from Newsing the States

Bronx, NY

NYC Bronx House fire, 4 Deceased and several others injured.

Sunday, early morning around 6 am, fire broke out in a two-story brick house on Quimby Ave, near Castle Hill Ave, Bronx. The flame resulted in the death of three children, including a 15 months old baby girl and a 22 years old woman, according to the FDNY.

Read full story
New York City, NY

An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight

Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.

Read full story
7 comments

Zeldin's message about crime in New York Governor's Race

Unlike other Republican Candidates, instead of slamming democrats for inflation, Lee Zeldin discussed crime. Candidate of GOD (a Republican Party of the USA) for governor, Lee Zeldin has spent most of the year discussing against violent crimes, unprovoked attacks on the subways and shootings. Zeldin demonstrated the stories of robberies in trains, stabbings, people being thrown or dragged onto the tracks by strangers, and the incident of women in green leotards attacking two women on a train.

Read full story
New York City, NY

An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.

A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.

Read full story
7 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.

At 9:11 am, October 24, Monday, St. Louis Police department received a 911 call regarding the presence of an active Gunman in Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, Missouri. When officers arrived on the scene at 9:15 am, students were rushing out of the school, informing them that a shooter was inside with a “long gun”.

Read full story
Bristol, CT

Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.

A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Funeral of Alison Russo

She was a Hero, and She's still a Hero. Alison Russo was the first person to attend the first 9/11, and 25,000 911 calls for the New York City in her lifespan with EMS. The menace pierced her 20 times. When this happened, she was on the sidewalk near Astoria Station, where Alison used to work. The attack was unprovoked, and the man was a stranger.

Read full story

Philosophy of Time and Space

Space and Time both holds a different place in the world of philosophy. They both have their value and aspect in the expertise. Time and space both have their own branch in philosophy. The branch deals with the problems within epistemology, ontology and its own characters.

Read full story

Dramatic Monologue: Narration of a poem

Dramatic Monologue is a type of poetry that involves a single person Narrating a poem. The person cannot be the poet of the poem. In simple words, an individual who tells the story of a different person to the listener. The narrator demonstrates the tale with his psychology and characteristics.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy