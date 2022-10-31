NYC Bronx House fire, 4 Deceased and several others injured.

Sunday, early morning around 6 am, fire broke out in a two-story brick house on Quimby Ave, near Castle Hill Ave, Bronx. The flame resulted in the death of three children, including a 15 months old baby girl and a 22 years old woman, according to the FDNY.

According to the reports, Two of the victims, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old boy, were reported dead on the scene while the other two victims were rushed to Jacobi Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. Three firemen and two more men aged 22 and 41 were also injured by the fire.

2165 Quimby Ave, FNTV

FDNY Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan told the sources that firefighters battled with the flames for over an hour, more than 100 firefighters from 25 different FDNY units were deployed on the scene, he said, "We had heavy fire on the second floor, venting out almost every window."

Neighbor Imlaque Chowdhury's house was also damaged because of the fire, he told the sources,

"A woman and a little girl were banging on my window. “They were screaming, they were crying, and the black smoke was coming out behind them. I opened the window, and I grabbed them both and pulled them inside. What else could I do? One of those kids used to play with my niece. I looked outside, and I saw the man running around. I thought that everyone had gotten out. I could have gone down, I could have helped. I could have done more. But I didn’t know. I thought everyone had gotten out."

Two-story brick house on Quimby Ave, G.N. Miller

Imlaque further added,"The whole apartment is burnt. Everything is gone. I’m just trying to figure out what to do, I’m just very sad for the family next door. They’re very good kids and really nice people. It’s very unfortunate, I’m going to miss the kids, seeing them all the time, saying hello."

After arriving on the scene, FDNY units found heavy fire on the second floor and first floor, according to FDNY Assistant Chief Brennan,"We immediately went to work removing some of the victims." He said.

New York Daily News

The incident left the whole neighborhood shocked and distressed. The cause of the fire is still unknown and investigation is ongoing.