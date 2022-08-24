Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in Chaos

Suspect apprehended within hours at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport

NewsFocus™Atlanta | Midtown – Atlanta Police Department officers responded to a person shot call at the 1280 West Condominium high-rise at 1280 West Peachtree Street, NW in Midtown Atlanta at around 1:45 PM on August 22, 2022 says APD.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree Street. Upon arrival there, officers located one individual who appeared to have been shot. The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since died.

Initial information indicated a single suspect, a female, was responsible for each of these incidents. Multiple officers responded to the Midtown area and began searching for the female suspect.

Initially, APD stated it was unclear whether the female was still in the midtown area or whether she had left. Officers began investigating all leads regarding potential locations of the suspect.

During the investigation, APD received information the suspect was heading to the airport. Law enforcement personnel at the airport were alerted and were able to apprehend her before she was able to enter any of the airport's controlled areas.

Preliminary information:

A total of three people have been shot. Two of the victims have died. One victim remains in the hospital being treated (condition unknown at this time). The last shot appears to have been fired around 2:15 PM.

APD is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

APD is actively investigating what led to the shootings. APD is investigating the connection between the locations. Preliminary information suggests the victims were targeted by the suspect. The female suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident. Female suspect was located inside the airport, prior to making it to any controlled areas of the airport.

APD stated they are grateful for the assistance of their public safety partners who assisted in this situation. Specifically, the

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department,

Grady EMS

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,

Fulton County Marshalls Office,

MARTA Police Department,

Georgia State University Police Department,

Georgia Tech Police Department,

the ATF.

With the help of APD public safety partners and our extensive camera network, we were able to locate the suspect and safely apprehend her at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport .

APD asks to please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light.

The above information is directly from an APD news release and is provided to the public for informational purposes only.

