GBI Promotes Aaron Maupin to Assistant Special Agent in Charge

Aaron Maupin promoted to GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge | GBI official release image

NewsFocus™ Atlanta | Decatur, GA – Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) promotion of Aaron Maupin to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) announced on August 1, 2022. .

ARDEO combines GBI resources with existing federal, state, and local resources in a cooperative effort to identify and investigate individuals or drug trafficking organizations which are importing, manufacturing, and distributing illegal drugs in northeast Georgia.

ASAC Maupin will be responsible for the supervision of the agents assigned to ARDEO.

ASAC Maupin began his law enforcement career with the Department of Juvenile Justice in 2007 as a Juvenile Probation/Parole Specialist. He was hired by the GBI in 2011 and has held assignments as a Special Agent at the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Commercial Gambling Unit, and Atlanta Field Office.

ASAC Maupin is a Georgia P.O.S.T. certified instructor and provides instruction in defensive tactics, TASER, use of force, emergency vehicle operations, resiliency training, and other topics.

ASAC Maupin graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Justice Studies in 2007 and received a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati in 2011.

The GBI is an independent, statewide agency that supports the state's criminal justice system in the areas of criminal investigations, forensic laboratory services and computerized criminal justice information. The GBI has approximately 875 employees and an annual budget of $147,482,036.

The agency is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Lab, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division.

Georgia Crime Information Center: GCIC provides law enforcement agencies throughout the state with round-the-clock access to criminal justice information.

Division of Forensic Sciences: Scientists and Technicians at DOFS, collect, analyze, and interpret all aspects of physical evidence for officers, investigators, and District Attorneys throughout the state.

GBI Investigative Division: Special agents from the Investigative Division respond to requests for assistance from local law enforcement officials to investigate major crimes throughout Georgia.