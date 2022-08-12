GBI Promotes Kimberly Tarver to Applicant Services Supervisor

Kimberly Tarver promoted by the GBI to Applicant Services Supervisor | GBI official release image

NewsFocus™ Atlanta | Decatur, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announces the promotion of Kimberly Tarver to Applicant Services Supervisor on August 1, 2022.

Kimberly supervises help desk operations for Georgia Applicant Processing Services (GAPS). GAPS provides a portal for agencies to enroll in fingerprinting services to receive, review, and electronically process Georgia Criminal History Record Information for applicants.

The helpdesk staff handles calls and emails pertaining to GAPS applicant registration for non-criminal justice employment, licensing, adoptions, housing, and visa/immigration. Kimberly oversees the delivery of professional, helpful, and accurate services to customers.

Before joining the Applicant Services team, Kimberly worked in various key positions within the GBI - Statewide Disposition Researcher, Criminal Justice Agency Auditor, Criminal Justice Agency Training/Support, GCIC Policy and Planning, the GCIC Staff Inspection Team, and Terminal Agency Coordinator (TAC) Board Member.

Kimberly graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. She is a certified Senior Instructor through the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Council.

Kimberly is assigned to the Georgia Crime Information Center. She is from Atlanta, GA and currently resides in Jonesboro, GA.

