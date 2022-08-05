Atlanta, GA

Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APD

NewsFocus Atlanta

Atlanta Police Investigating a Shooting Death Investigation in Central Park©Walter Bell | NewsFocus | All rights reserved.

Preliminary Information from the Atlanta Police Dept.: On 08/04/22, around 1:18 p.m., officers responded to a person shot at the location of Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave NE in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Northeast Atlanta.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a single gunshot wound. He was not alert, conscious or breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by Grady EMS.

Atlanta PD Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

At this time the wound appeared to be self-inflicted. The Fulton County Medical Examiner arrived on scene and will lead the investigation to determine the cause of death.

A short time later, around 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of a female shot at the Cosby Spear Highrise Senior Housing at 355 North Ave., NE in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta a short distance from Central Park.

Upon arrival, officers located a female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was not alert, conscious, or breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by Grady EMS.

Atlanta PD Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

At this time, detectives believe both shooting incidents (Sr. Housing at 355 North Ave, and Central Park at 400 Merritts Ave NE) appear to be related.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Atlanta Police ask that citizens please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light.

