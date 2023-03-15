Meet Kimberly Brown, the Cleveland contributor covering local politics and schools

Kimberly Brown has been a contributor to NewsBreak for the last year and a half. Photo by Courtesy of Kimberly Brown

Welcome back to NewsBreak's Contributor of the Week series! When something significant happens in Cleveland, people say, "Call Brown on Cleveland. She'll get the results." That's why this week we're spotlighting contributor Kimberly Brown — known on NewsBreak as Brown on Cleveland — a writer who reports on local news, schools, community and human interest stories.

"At times I feel like Columbo without the trench coat," Kimberly told NewsBreak, referencing the fictional shrewd detective known for his perseverance and follow-up questions.

Kimberly has been a contributor to NewsBreak for the past year and a half, and through that time, she's written a bounty of important stories, including a story exposing bullying at a local high school and another about a local consumer scam. She's also attended numerous events in the community, including a forum about proposed bills in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Most recently she wrote a story unpacking rumors about the Maple Heights City Council.

"There was lots of bickering. I wanted to help residents resolve their debate about whether they had any attorneys and lawyers on city council," Kimberly said. "Some folks found the article to be trivial, but the information was vital to the Maple Heights community."

Kimberly said she walked away from the story with a lesson about the importance of integrity.

"Every community matters," Kimberly said, adding that people look to the media to inform them about and help resolve community issues.