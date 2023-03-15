Cleveland, OH

Meet Kimberly Brown, the Cleveland contributor covering local politics and schools

NewsBreak Contributors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8ZWP_0lK55xkx00
Kimberly Brown has been a contributor to NewsBreak for the last year and a half.Photo byCourtesy of Kimberly Brown

Welcome back to NewsBreak's Contributor of the Week series! When something significant happens in Cleveland, people say, "Call Brown on Cleveland. She'll get the results." That's why this week we're spotlighting contributor Kimberly Brown — known on NewsBreak as Brown on Cleveland — a writer who reports on local news, schools, community and human interest stories.

"At times I feel like Columbo without the trench coat," Kimberly told NewsBreak, referencing the fictional shrewd detective known for his perseverance and follow-up questions.

Kimberly has been a contributor to NewsBreak for the past year and a half, and through that time, she's written a bounty of important stories, including a story exposing bullying at a local high school and another about a local consumer scam. She's also attended numerous events in the community, including a forum about proposed bills in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Most recently she wrote a story unpacking rumors about the Maple Heights City Council.

"There was lots of bickering. I wanted to help residents resolve their debate about whether they had any attorneys and lawyers on city council," Kimberly said. "Some folks found the article to be trivial, but the information was vital to the Maple Heights community."

Kimberly said she walked away from the story with a lesson about the importance of integrity.

"Every community matters," Kimberly said, adding that people look to the media to inform them about and help resolve community issues.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Contributor Network# NewsBreak Originals# Original Content# Contributor of the Week# Content Creation

Comments / 2

Published by

The official account for NewsBreak's Contributor Network. Follow this account for info, insights and updates for all things related to contributor content.

Mountain View, CA
368 followers

More from NewsBreak Contributors

Florence, AL

Meet April Killian, NewsBreak's Contributor of the Week

April Killian from Florence, Alabama, has been writing about news in her state on NewsBreak since August 2022. April considers herself an “eclectic” writer, covering everything from current events to nature and wildlife. She also likes to delve into the paranormal for her stories, including local folklore and haunted places in Alabama (it turns out, there are many!).

Read full story
3 comments

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak's Black History Month content campaign

For our Black History Month content campaign, NewsBreak asked contributors to submit local-centric stories that highlight Black communities. From videos about their favorite Black-owned establishments to posts spotlighting Black historical tradition in their area, contributors shared dozens of stories commemorating the month. Among those that stood out include the two pieces selected as Editor’s Pick. Several members of NewsBreak's content team chose these selections, basing their vote on the quality of the content, including its local-centric focus and the unique value it adds to NewsBreak, and the stories' adherence to the guidelines outlined in the content campaign's original announcement. The contributors behind these stories will be awarded $175 and NewsBreak will make a one-time donation of $125 to a local organization in the home states in which the winners reside.

Read full story
Bristol, TN

Meet John Dabbs, NewsBreak's Contributor of the Week 📸

John Dabbs is a contributor based in Bristol, Tennessee.Photo byCourtesy of John Dabbs. Welcome to our new Contributor of the Week series! As the contributor network grows, we wanted to create a more frequent space to celebrate the contributors whose stories are making a big impact in their communities. From covering local events to unearthing their town’s untold history, these contributors set the standard high to inform others about the who, what, when, and whys of their area.

Read full story
1 comments

Women's History Month Content Campaign

Women’s History Month began in 1987 to honor the impact women have made over the course of American history. In 2023, we’re celebrating Women’s History Month at NewsBreak by sharing stories about women’s contributions and achievements in local communities across the U.S.

Read full story
1 comments
Sarasota, FL

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak's Local Love Content Campaign

Thank you to all the contributors who submitted stories to NewsBreak's Valentine's Day campaign! This year, we asked you to publish stories with a local love angle. From stories about locales that hold a special place in their hearts to fun and out-of-the-box ways to celebrate Valentine's Day regionally, contributors showed the rich and wide-ranging ways love exists in their communities. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

Read full story
2 comments

Valentine's Day content campaign

For our Valentine’s Day content campaign, we’re celebrating with local love stories. We aren’t looking for love letters, but stories that celebrate or highlight something local that others can love or learn from. We want to hear all your creative, local and love-inspired stories this Valentine’s Day.

Read full story

Black History Month content campaign

NewsBreak is marking Black History Month by inviting our contributor community to share positive, uplifting and local-central stories that celebrate the Black community. These stories could celebrate an individual, a local business or a piece of history related to the Black community.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Winter Wonderland content campaign

Happy New Year and thank you to everyone who participated in our Winter Wonderland content campaign. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Holiday Joy content campaign

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Holiday Joy content campaign. We loved seeing how your communities spread the holiday spirit through fun events and unique decorations. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Holiday Light Show content campaign

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Holiday Light Show content campaign. We loved seeing how your communities light up during the Holiday season. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out the stories here.

Read full story

Winter Wonderland, NewsBreak's last content campaign of 2022

Although winter doesn’t officially start until next week, many are already feeling the spirit of the season. Show us how your community celebrates winter – whether it’s off-the-charts window displays downtown or a giant snowman to mark the season’s first snow. Is there a secret sledding hill you want to let others know about? What about the best places to ice skate? Are there winter sports unique to your area? Show us how your community settles in for the winter ahead. How are you spending the early days of winter?

Read full story
2 comments

Holiday Joy, a December content campaign

We’re kicking off the second week of December with some Holiday Joy to uplift communities and spread the holiday spirit. Whether that means featuring a local store in your town that is helping families in need or sharing your town’s holiday traditions (e.g., caroling, parades, holiday decorations, or something totally unique!), we want to see how your community spreads Holiday Joy!

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Attitude of Gratitude content campaign

Thank you to all the participants in our Attitude of Gratitude content campaign. It was wonderful to learn about what you are grateful for this holiday season and appreciate everyone sharing personal stories. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out the stories here.

Read full story

Holiday Light Show

So you think your neighborhood has the brightest, boldest, craziest holiday light display? We want to see it! Show us how your community shows out for the holidays – whether it’s a yard filled with inflatable elves or a light display that you’re fairly certain can be seen from space. Show us the best holiday light show in your community!

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Giving Back content campaign

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in our Giving Back content campaign. From resources on where to donate food, to supporting animal shelters and pet adoption, it was heart-warming to see how your communities come together in different ways to Give Back during the Holiday season. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

Read full story
1 comments

Meet Tina Howell, our November NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our November Contributor of the Month is Tina Howell, a New Orleans-based writer who covers sports, food, music and all things NOLA. She has written more than 80 articles and has over 2200 followers. Continue reading to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors.

Read full story

Attitude of Gratitude, a second Thanksgiving-inspired content campaign

Thank you to everyone who has been contributing to our Giving Back campaign! Please continue to send in submissions. Attitude of Gratitude content campaign(NewsBreak) Because there are so many reasons to be thankful this year, we wanted to offer another way for you to get into the Thanksgiving spirit. So that’s why we’re asking all contributors:

Read full story

Giving back for Thanksgiving

Giving back for Thanksgiving(NewsBreak) As we enter the holiday season, we want to share the best ways to give back and be thankful. For our November content campaign, we are focusing on local stories for Thanksgiving with an emphasis on Giving Back to the community. Some story examples include highlighting a local food drive, featuring a nonprofit helping those in need, and spotlighting a local business that’s dedicated to giving back this holiday season.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Halloween content campaign

Wow! Our Halloween content campaign was such a success and we are incredibly grateful for everyone's contributions. From unique Halloween events to spooky, haunted houses, there were so many fun stories to enjoy. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check them all out here.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy