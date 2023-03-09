Meet April Killian, NewsBreak's Contributor of the Week

April Killian is a contributor based in Florence, Alabama. Photo by April Killian

April Killian from Florence, Alabama, has been writing about news in her state on NewsBreak since August 2022. April considers herself an “eclectic” writer, covering everything from current events to nature and wildlife. She also likes to delve into the paranormal for her stories, including local folklore and haunted places in Alabama (it turns out, there are many !).

Out of the stories she has worked on recently, one of her favorites is titled “Five more haunted Alabama backroads and bridges,” which she wrote as a follow-up to a story that received a lot of engagement from NewsBreak readers.

“We have an immense legacy of ghost stories and folklore in the south and after the first article, stories began pouring in from my followers about more really interesting places said to be haunted in Alabama,” April said. “I hope to write even more in this series!”