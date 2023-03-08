Announcing the winners of NewsBreak's Black History Month content campaign

NewsBreak's Black History Month content campaign ran throughout the month of February. Photo by NewsBreak

For our Black History Month content campaign, NewsBreak asked contributors to submit local-centric stories that highlight Black communities. From videos about their favorite Black-owned establishments to posts spotlighting Black historical tradition in their area, contributors shared dozens of stories commemorating the month. Among those that stood out include the two pieces selected as Editor’s Pick. Several members of NewsBreak's content team chose these selections, basing their vote on the quality of the content, including its local-centric focus and the unique value it adds to NewsBreak, and the stories' adherence to the guidelines outlined in the content campaign's original announcement. The contributors behind these stories will be awarded $175 and NewsBreak will make a one-time donation of $125 to a local organization in the home states in which the winners reside.

Our first winner is Caroline at EatDrinkLA, a Los Angeles-based contributor who writes about food and culture in the area. Her story, The Chef behind Poppy + Rose Brunch wants you to see what’s really cooking, spotlights Chef Michael and Kiwni, a Black couple behind several successful restaurants. Caroline visited Poppy + Rose and recommends a bunch of their dishes, including the chicken and waffle, shrimp and grits, and squash blossoms. She also highlights the chefs’ work to give back to the community by partnering with local organizations to “ensure there is no food waste.” As part of Caroline's win, NewsBreak will donate to Black Women for Wellness, a Los Angeles-based organization that works to make health systems more accessible for Black girls and women.

Bendr, a contributor who writes “news about South Bend for South Benders,” won Editor’s Pick for their story about Shane Williams, a prominent Black leader in the community. According to Bendr, Williams was awarded the Obama Award for Black History Month to “recognize his outstanding volunteer contributions” — in particular, his mentorship of young men and the direction of a “Violent Free” campaign, which helped reduce violence in the city. NewsBreak will donate $125 to 100 Black Men of South Bend, an organization that provides programming, mentorship, and resources to support the development of Black people in the South Bend community.

Thanks to everyone who shared stories for this content campaign! You can read all the submissions here.