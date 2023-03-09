Women's History Month Content Campaign

Women’s History Month began in 1987 to honor the impact women have made over the course of American history. Photo by NewsBreak

Women’s History Month began in 1987 to honor the impact women have made over the course of American history. In 2023, we’re celebrating Women’s History Month at NewsBreak by sharing stories about women’s contributions and achievements in local communities across the U.S.

To enter, publish an original article or video that highlights the amazing contributions or a woman or group of women in your community with the tag HerStory. Some examples include:

Featuring a women-owned business and the owner’s story

Showcasing a local non-profit organization that helps empower women

Sharing what a woman has done to make a difference in her local community (i.e. passing a local law, volunteering in the community, etc.)

We’ll be awarding:

🏆 1 Editor’s Pick 🏆 $100

One story will be awarded the Editor’s Pick. This will be decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captures the meaning of the campaign and provides quality content to the audience. Stories with original reporting, pictures, or video have the best chance of winning.

🎗 1 Top Story 🎗 $100

Whichever creator’s story is viewed by the most people in the creator’s local area will be awarded the Top Story prize.

Here’s how to participate:

Create local content related to Women’s History Month

Tag HerStory

Publish your story

Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning

Content campaign requirements***:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

You must publish a U.S. local story (city or county) on NewsBreak related to Black History Month (irrelevant content will be disqualified)

Each eligible post must include the tag HerStory. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)

You can enter multiple content campaigns at the same time – but you can’t submit the same post for consideration in multiple campaigns.

All stories must be published on or before Tuesday, March 28.

Content must follow our Community Standards, Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.