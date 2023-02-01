Valentine's Day content campaign

NewsBreak Contributors

For our Valentine’s Day content campaign, we’re celebrating with local love stories. We aren’t looking for love letters, but stories that celebrate or highlight something local that others can love or learn from. We want to hear all your creative, local and love-inspired stories this Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUUkN_0kYvG7l400
Local Love content campaign.Photo by(NewsBreak)

Some examples of a Local Love story include:

  • Showing us a unique, local experience people can enjoy for Valentine’s Day
  • Sharing a love story with local roots
  • Highlighting a local spot in your town that has a special place in your heart

We’ll be awarding:

🏆 1 Editor’s Pick 🏆 $200*

One story will be awarded the Editor’s Pick. This will be decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captures the meaning of the campaign and provides quality content to the audience.*

⭐️ 1 Star Contributor ⭐️ $100*

The contributor who posted the most stories related to the topic during the campaign period will be awarded the Star Contributor prize.**

🎗 1 Top Story 🎗 $50*

The top local story with the most page views during the campaign period will be awarded in this category.**

Here’s how to participate:

  • Create local content related to Valentine's Day
  • Tag Local Love
  • Publish your story
  • Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning

Content campaign requirements***:

  • You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)
  • You must publish a U.S. local story (city or county) on NewsBreak related to Valentine's Day (irrelevant content will be disqualified)
  • Each eligible post must include the tag Local Love. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)
  • You can enter multiple content campaigns at the same time – but you can’t submit the same post for consideration in multiple campaigns.
  • All stories must be published on or before Tuesday, February 14.
  • Content must follow our Community Standards, Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category*

**You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Content Campaign# Contributor Network

Comments / 0

Published by

The official account for NewsBreak's Contributor Network. Follow this account for info, insights and updates for all things related to contributor content.

Mountain View, CA
313 followers

More from NewsBreak Contributors

Black History Month content campaign

NewsBreak is marking Black History Month by inviting our contributor community to share positive, uplifting and local-central stories that celebrate the Black community. These stories could celebrate an individual, a local business or a piece of history related to the Black community.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Winter Wonderland content campaign

Happy New Year and thank you to everyone who participated in our Winter Wonderland content campaign. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Holiday Joy content campaign

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Holiday Joy content campaign. We loved seeing how your communities spread the holiday spirit through fun events and unique decorations. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Holiday Light Show content campaign

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Holiday Light Show content campaign. We loved seeing how your communities light up during the Holiday season. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out the stories here.

Read full story

Winter Wonderland, NewsBreak's last content campaign of 2022

Although winter doesn’t officially start until next week, many are already feeling the spirit of the season. Show us how your community celebrates winter – whether it’s off-the-charts window displays downtown or a giant snowman to mark the season’s first snow. Is there a secret sledding hill you want to let others know about? What about the best places to ice skate? Are there winter sports unique to your area? Show us how your community settles in for the winter ahead. How are you spending the early days of winter?

Read full story
2 comments

Holiday Joy, a December content campaign

We’re kicking off the second week of December with some Holiday Joy to uplift communities and spread the holiday spirit. Whether that means featuring a local store in your town that is helping families in need or sharing your town’s holiday traditions (e.g., caroling, parades, holiday decorations, or something totally unique!), we want to see how your community spreads Holiday Joy!

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Attitude of Gratitude content campaign

Thank you to all the participants in our Attitude of Gratitude content campaign. It was wonderful to learn about what you are grateful for this holiday season and appreciate everyone sharing personal stories. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out the stories here.

Read full story

Holiday Light Show

So you think your neighborhood has the brightest, boldest, craziest holiday light display? We want to see it! Show us how your community shows out for the holidays – whether it’s a yard filled with inflatable elves or a light display that you’re fairly certain can be seen from space. Show us the best holiday light show in your community!

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Giving Back content campaign

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in our Giving Back content campaign. From resources on where to donate food, to supporting animal shelters and pet adoption, it was heart-warming to see how your communities come together in different ways to Give Back during the Holiday season. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

Read full story
1 comments

Meet Tina Howell, our November NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Our November Contributor of the Month is Tina Howell, a New Orleans-based writer who covers sports, food, music and all things NOLA. She has written more than 80 articles and has over 2200 followers. Continue reading to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors.

Read full story

Attitude of Gratitude, a second Thanksgiving-inspired content campaign

Thank you to everyone who has been contributing to our Giving Back campaign! Please continue to send in submissions. Attitude of Gratitude content campaign(NewsBreak) Because there are so many reasons to be thankful this year, we wanted to offer another way for you to get into the Thanksgiving spirit. So that’s why we’re asking all contributors:

Read full story

Giving back for Thanksgiving

Giving back for Thanksgiving(NewsBreak) As we enter the holiday season, we want to share the best ways to give back and be thankful. For our November content campaign, we are focusing on local stories for Thanksgiving with an emphasis on Giving Back to the community. Some story examples include highlighting a local food drive, featuring a nonprofit helping those in need, and spotlighting a local business that’s dedicated to giving back this holiday season.

Read full story

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Halloween content campaign

Wow! Our Halloween content campaign was such a success and we are incredibly grateful for everyone's contributions. From unique Halloween events to spooky, haunted houses, there were so many fun stories to enjoy. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check them all out here.

Read full story

Wrapping up NewsBreak's first contributor grants

Earlier in the year, NewsBreak awarded 19 creators from the Contributor Network grants to fund their local journalism efforts. And the community has produced such incredible work in the past months. From spotlighting local businesses to featuring a newly opened train service, each contributor has shown a strong passion for their own local communities and dedication to telling worthwhile stories in their hometowns.

Read full story
1 comments

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Hispanic Heritage Month content campaign

We're so grateful to all of the contributors who shared stories about how their communities are honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. From neighbors making a difference to communities celebrating their rich Hispanic heritage, there were so many inspiring stories to mark this month. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

Read full story

Meet Ellen Contreras, our October NewsBreak Contributor of the Month

Our Contributor of the Month series shines a spotlight on the amazing writers and video creators who make NewsBreak the vibrant space it is today. Ellen Contreras(NewsBreak) Our October Contributor of the Month is Ellen Contreras, a Florida-based writer who is known as the Treasure Coast Connector because she shares information that helps connect business owners to the community. She has written more than 35 articles and has more than 900 followers. Continue reading to learn more about her NewsBreak journey and tips for fellow contributors.

Read full story

Sharing the best of Halloween on NewsBreak

Halloween content campaign(NewsBreak) Fall is often associated with cooler weather, pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween! To celebrate, NewsBreak is launching a Halloween content campaign to share the best Halloween tricks and treats in your area. What’s your best local Halloween-inspired story? Maybe it’s a unique fact about your town, maybe the best haunted house is located on your block or maybe your city holds an incredibly spooky costume contest.

Read full story

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on NewsBreak

NewsBreak launches Hispanic Heritage Month content campaign.(NewsBreak) NewsBreak is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by launching a content campaign to uplift and share the stories and achievements of Hispanic Americans throughout the community.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaign

School is officially in session again. Thank you to all the contributors who helped keep parents, children, teachers and the community informed by participating in our Back to School content campaign. From special events to savings and even staffing issues, there were a lot of impactful stories that were shared.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy