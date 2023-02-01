For our Valentine’s Day content campaign, we’re celebrating with local love stories. We aren’t looking for love letters, but stories that celebrate or highlight something local that others can love or learn from. We want to hear all your creative, local and love-inspired stories this Valentine’s Day.

Local Love content campaign. Photo by (NewsBreak)

Some examples of a Local Love story include:

Showing us a unique, local experience people can enjoy for Valentine’s Day

Sharing a love story with local roots

Highlighting a local spot in your town that has a special place in your heart

We’ll be awarding:

🏆 1 Editor’s Pick 🏆 $200*

One story will be awarded the Editor’s Pick. This will be decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captures the meaning of the campaign and provides quality content to the audience.*

⭐️ 1 Star Contributor ⭐️ $100*

The contributor who posted the most stories related to the topic during the campaign period will be awarded the Star Contributor prize.**

🎗 1 Top Story 🎗 $50*

The top local story with the most page views during the campaign period will be awarded in this category.**

Here’s how to participate:

Create local content related to Valentine's Day

Tag Local Love

Publish your story

Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning

Content campaign requirements***:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

if you aren’t one already) You must publish a U.S. local story (city or county) on NewsBreak related to Valentine's Day (irrelevant content will be disqualified)

Each eligible post must include the tag Local Love . (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)

. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.) You can enter multiple content campaigns at the same time – but you can’t submit the same post for consideration in multiple campaigns.

All stories must be published on or before Tuesday, February 14 .

. Content must follow our Community Standards, Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category*

**You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.