NewsBreak is marking Black History Month by inviting our contributor community to share positive, uplifting and local-central stories that celebrate the Black community. These stories could celebrate an individual, a local business or a piece of history related to the Black community.

Black History Month content campaign. Photo by (NewsBreak)

Some suggestions:

Profiling a Black-owned business in your community

Revisiting the history of the Black community in your hometown

Examples of #BlackGirlJoy or #BlackBoyJoy in action

Interviewing a Black community leader who is inspiring change and paving the way for future generations

We’ll be awarding:

🏆 2 Editor’s Pick 🏆 $175*

Two stories will be awarded the Editor’s Pick. This will be decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captures the meaning of the campaign and provides quality content to the audience.*

In addition, NewsBreak will make a one-time donation of $125 to a local organization in the home states in which the winners reside.

Here’s how to participate:

Create local content related to Black History Month

Tag Black History Month

Publish your story

Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning

Content campaign requirements***:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

You must publish a U.S. local story (city or county) on NewsBreak related to Black History Month (irrelevant content will be disqualified)

Each eligible post must include the tag Black History Month . (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)

. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.) You can enter multiple content campaigns at the same time – but you can’t submit the same post for consideration in multiple campaigns.

All stories must be published on or before Friday, February 24 .

. Content must follow our Community Standards, Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.