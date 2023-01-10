Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Winter Wonderland content campaign

NewsBreak Contributors

Happy New Year and thank you to everyone who participated in our Winter Wonderland content campaign. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPsR3_0kAD3PsD00
Winter Wonderland content campaign.Photo by(NewsBreak)

🏆 Editor’s Pick

Florida’s Only Arctic Snow Park! by Florida With Five

Contributor Florida With Five of Orlando, Florida, captured our imaginations with his post about how his community transforms into a winter wonderland (yes, in Florida!). The family of five shared a fun first-person POV video of the Sunshine State's only alpine snow park, which includes snow tubing, rainbow-lit ice skating and a snowball target range! In the true spirit of the season, the family captured how their community embraces and celebrates winter -- even in Central Florida where it hasn't snowed since 1977!

⭐️ Star Contributors

Colorado Martini published 10 videos showing off the beautiful winter nature in Colorado. They went dog sledding in Breckenridge, watched eagles and herons stealing fish at St. Vrain State Park in Longmont and more.

DeanLand wrote 4 articles about wonderful winter activities in his home state of Georgia. His most popular article was Seeing Frozen Georgia Waterfalls This Winter Just Takes a Little Planning, Some Luck and Likely An Early Departure.

Published by

The official account for NewsBreak's Contributor Network. Follow this account for info, insights and updates for all things related to contributor content.

Mountain View, CA
