Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Holiday Light Show content campaign

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Holiday Light Show content campaign. We loved seeing how your communities light up during the Holiday season. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out the stories here.

Holiday Light Show content campaign. Photo by (NewsBreak)

🏆 Editor’s Pick

Contributor Kimberly Bond of Cumming, Georgia, has been selected as The Editor's Pick for her piece about how a community used holiday lights as a way to come together for neighbors in need. More than 300 houses participated in the Ashebrooke Night of Lights, an annual tradition that doubles as a fundraiser to benefit residents or a community group. This year, the money raised is going to two neighbors struggling with cancer, including an 8-year-old girl who has a spinal tumor. The story is about the light show, but it's also about so much more. Kimberly's piece embodied the holiday spirit and showed the power of community through simple acts. And the illuminated houses were pretty spectacular too!

⭐️ Star Contributors

jamesandkarla published 27 videos showing their viewers all the different Holiday lights around New York. From this beautiful Christmas Tree Inside The Plaza Hotel to the incredible Christmas decorations of this Brooklyn home, jamesandkarla really took the content campaign to heart.

Colorado Martini produced 15 Holiday Light-inspired videos. Their most popular video was A Golden Colorado Holiday: We Deemed this house The Griswold House, which is showing a stunning display of a decorated house and yard. Colorado Martini also shared information about a local Holiday Light Parade.

San Diego-based SD Fish and Sips shared 11 videos. From decorated boats cruising in a Christmas parade on the water to Holiday lights on Volkswagen buses, SD Fish and Sips showed how their city decked out for the Holidays, both on land and water.

🎗 Top Stories

