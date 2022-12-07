Holiday Joy, a December content campaign

We’re kicking off the second week of December with some Holiday Joy to uplift communities and spread the holiday spirit. Whether that means featuring a local store in your town that is helping families in need or sharing your town’s holiday traditions (e.g., caroling, parades, holiday decorations, or something totally unique!), we want to see how your community spreads Holiday Joy!

Holiday Joy content campaign. Photo by (NewsBreak)

We’ll be awarding:

🏆 1 Editor’s Pick 🏆 $200*

One story will be awarded the Editor’s Pick. This will be decided by the NewsBreak Editorial Team and awarded to content that best captures the meaning of the campaign and provides quality content to the audience.**

⭐️ 3 Star Contributors ⭐️ $100*

Three contributors who posted the most stories related to the topic during the campaign period will be awarded the Star Contributor prize.**

🎗 2 Top Stories 🎗 $50*

The top two local stories with the most page views during the campaign period will be awarded in this category.**

Here’s how to participate:

Create local content related to the holiday season

Tag Holiday Joy

Publish your story

Repeat these steps to share more content and increase your chances of winning

Content campaign requirements***:

You must be an approved NewsBreak Contributor (you can sign up to be a contributor if you aren’t one already)

You must publish a U.S. local story (city or county) on NewsBreak related to the holiday season (irrelevant content will be disqualified)

Each eligible post must include the tag Holiday Joy . (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.)

. (Content published without this tag will not be eligible for selection.) All stories must be published on or before Thursday, December 22 .

. Content must follow our Content Policy, Requirements and Editorial Standards & Guidelines

*Prizes will be paid as a bonus through your portal or through a gift card depending on eligibility

**You cannot win in more than one category

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by these contest requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.