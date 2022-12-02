Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Attitude of Gratitude content campaign

Thank you to all the participants in our Attitude of Gratitude content campaign. It was wonderful to learn about what you are grateful for this holiday season and appreciate everyone sharing personal stories. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out the stories here.

Attitude of Gratitude content campaign. Photo by (NewsBreak)

🏆 Editor’s Pick

My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco Bell by Cheryl E Preston

The winner of our Editor's Pick is contributor Cheryl E Preston of Roanoke, Virginia. Cheryl truly captured the spirit of gratitude in her piece thanking local Taco Bell employees whose kindness in the wake of her husband's death in 2021 got her through the worst time in her life. For 13 months after her husband's death, Cheryl said she would pull up to the drive-in window and the employees would always ask how she was doing. It may have been a small gesture, but it was one that meant the world to Cheryl. As she struggled to make ends meet, and had to choose between gas or eating, employees paid for her meals. Cheryl's story of gratitude and grace left us misty-eyed and hopeful. Thank you, Cheryl, for sharing this incredible piece with us all.

⭐️ Star Contributor

David Heitz published two personal stories expressing gratitude towards his community. In his first article, David writes about the gratitude he has towards his readers, specifically those supporting his reporting on homelessness, a topic he covers from all different perspectives. David also wrote a story expressing gratitude towards the staff at his apartment building, which is a permanent supportive housing complex for people experiencing homelessness. All the employees at the property go above and beyond to make everyone feel cared for and safe. Thank you David for embracing this content campaign and sharing your stories with us.