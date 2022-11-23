Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Giving Back content campaign

Thank you to all the contributors who participated in our Giving Back content campaign. From resources on where to donate food, to supporting animal shelters and pet adoption, it was heart-warming to see how your communities come together in different ways to Give Back during the Holiday season. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can check out all the stories here.

Giving Back content campaign Photo by (NewsBreak)

🏆 Editor’s Pick

Giving back, one home at a time. How one mission-driven real estate team in the DMV impacts their community by Heather Jauquet

Heather Jauquet of Maryland shares a heartwarming story about a local, mission-driven real estate business that invests a portion of their commission back into the community. So far, they've donated $100,000 this year to causes such as feeding the unhoused, helping foster kids and creating a library at a nearby prison. It's an inspiring story of how to make a difference in your community and really captured the spirit of the Giving Back campaign

⭐️ Star Contributors

Adrian Holman published 4 Thanksgiving-inspired stories focusing on what his community is doing to give back to those in need. His most popular story was Free clothing giveaway on 11/5.

Kristen Walters published 7 articles highlighting how communities are giving back through food drives. Her most popular story was Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on now

🎗Top Stories

Cauz For Paws Thrift Shop in New York City Raises Money For Animal Shelters by jamesandkarla

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big way by Cheryl E Preston